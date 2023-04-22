Sudan army says U.S., Britain and others to start evacuations

By Ellen Francis, Katharine Houreld and Claire Parker Washington Post

Sudan’s military on Saturday said countries such as the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate their diplomatic staff “within the coming hours,” as fighting between rival forces there entered a second week, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces said that its leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had agreed to facilitate and secure the evacuation of foreign nationals from the capital, Khartoum, after requests from multiple countries.

The army said those nations, including the United States, would use their own military aircraft to evacuate citizens and diplomatic staffers, even as the main airport in Khartoum remained closed.

There was no immediate confirmation from these countries that evacuations were planned or underway. In recent days, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands all said that they sent planes and troops to Sudan’s neighbors to prepare for emergency evacuations.

The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum on Saturday said that it remained under a shelter-in-place order because of “ongoing fighting, gunfire, and security forces activity” in the city and surrounding areas.

Some 16,000 U.S. citizens are in Sudan, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. Excluding local staffers, about 70 people work at the embassy.

“It is not currently safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens,” the embassy said on Twitter, adding that information about convoys departing Khartoum for Port Sudan on the Red Sea was “incomplete.”

“The embassy is unable to assist convoys,” the tweet said. “Traveling in any convoy is at your own risk.”

The conflicting reports underscored the chaos that has engulfed Sudan since fighting broke out between the army and a rival paramilitary group, known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), earlier this month. Burhan, who leads the armed forces, has been locked in a power struggle with the RSF’s top commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The two sides began fighting in Khartoum and other cities on April 15. At least 400 people have been killed, according to the Sudanese health ministry, with thousands more injured and refugees now streaming into Chad from the Darfur region in western Sudan.

The violence also has closed hospitals and airports, preventing evacuations. The RSF said in a statement late Friday that it was willing to open airports to allow countries to evacuate their nationals – but it is unclear how many airports the RSF controls.

Still, some foreign governments said they had successfully evacuated citizens or were preparing to do so. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that 19 Italians aboard a cruise ship in the waters of Port Sudan were taken safely to the Egyptian city of Hurghada. The spokesman for Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, Sinan al-Majali, said on television that the kingdom began evacuating its citizens in coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He said at least 300 Jordanians were involved.

The Sudanese army statement added that Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had been evacuated by plane from a port city on the Red Sea and that Jordanians also would leave by that route. The UAE newspaper Al Khaleej published a video Saturday of what it said was the first evacuation ship arriving in Saudi Arabia from Sudan, carrying 50 Saudi citizens along with nationals of other countries.

The warring factions said they had agreed to a temporary cease-fire for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr this weekend after rising calls from world leaders to stop the hostilities, although both reported some battles Friday and accused each other of violations.

Previous efforts to achieve temporary cease-fires have failed, and for days, gunfire and shelling have trapped residents at home as their supplies dwindle.

A Sudanese science teacher in Khartoum said that fighting continued in the capital and that the residents who remained were angry about reports that there was a cease-fire.

“Anything we hear in the news is a lie,” he said speaking on the condition of anonymity for security reasons. “The fire is getting stronger. We can’t stay here. If you do not die from the bombs, you will die of hunger. There is nothing in the markets to eat.”

He had sent female relatives to a village outside the capital and was planning to try to leave the country with his brother, fearing they might be targeted or conscripted because they were of military age.

Human rights monitor Ahmed Gouja, based in Nyala, Darfur, described the atmosphere there as “calm” with markets “partially functioning” on Saturday. But he said “grave violations” had been committed by the Sudanese army’s soldiers in Nyala, including beatings, arrests and harassment of residents on the basis of skin color.

Some people in Sudan were already voicing frustration at the prospect of being left behind.

“Everyone is working on getting their nationals out of the country. And we’re being left at the mercy of these two men,” tweeted Khartoum resident Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem, whose home was hit by a mortar this week before she fled with her family.

In recent days, Biden administration officials said the Defense Department was staging troops near Sudan in case U.S. diplomatic and other personnel needed emergency evacuation. But any evacuation of U.S. personnel carries political risks at home and on the African continent, said Cameron Hudson, a former chief of staff to U.S. presidential special envoys for Sudan.

“The potential image of us cherry-picking Americans out of the embassy while we leave the city to burn really runs counter to the messaging that we’ve been sending for the last year in Africa,” Hudson said. “Our foreign policy is bumping up against our domestic policy and interests. It’s ugly and it’s callous, but it’s sort of the political reality right now.”

- – -

Francis reported from London, Houreld from Nairobi and Parker from Washington. The Washington Post’s Sarah Dadouch in Beirut and John Hudson in Washington contributed to this report.