A Grip on Sports: Video can inform but sometimes even the best doesn’t show the true context

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is an old saying that film doesn’t lie, though usually the verb used, don’t, is used to make a grammatically unsettling emphasis. But correct grammar or not, sometimes film does lie. Or, at least, misleads.

• We began thinking about that yesterday when viewing Twitter video of Washington State’s spring game in Pullman. The crowd was relatively non-existent, which isn’t awful considering it is, you know, a glorified scrimmage. And the weather was actually decent, which instead of encouraging students to wander over to Gesa Field, probably led them elsewhere.

Does the video cement the theory Washington State’s football fans are apathetic toward their team, as some trolls would have you believe?

Nope. It’s probably more of an indication of complacency concerning the state of the program. It’s been pretty good-to-great for the past decade, at least by WSU’s standards. But it takes either cold-as-ice or fire-hot to earn a reaction from football fans in this area.

And they are not alone. Another good example of video not telling the whole truth emerged yesterday as well. On one hand, there were the pictures circulating of the crowd at Husky Stadium for Washington’s spring game. Pretty sparse. Pullman sparse. Those photos were contrasted with the video out of Boulder for the premier of the Prime Experience at the University of Deion Sanders, aka, Colorado.

The narrative? One team, the Buffs, won one game last season. The other, the Huskies, won 11. And it was the one-win-team’s crowd that was excited. Jammed in. Over-the-top ready for the fall. That, by inference, Colorado’s fans were better than those of UW.

But such video doesn’t show any thing of the sort. It shows one fanbase celebrating a hoped-for exodus from the wilderness of college football’s depths. Other than one year here and there, the Buffaloes have been awful since entering the Pac-12. Now there is hope in the form of a master promoter, recruiter and, possibly, a solid football coach.

The Huskies? They had their renaissance last season, jumping from the depths of Jimmy Lake’s tenure out into the double-digit win sunshine of Kalen DeBoer. More is expected next season. So, on a beautiful spring day in Seattle, with the Mariners, Sounders and the Kraken all playing later in the day, is it an indictment of their fans that they didn’t turn out in force? Nope. Unlike last September, the place will be rocking Sept. 2 when DeBoer’s squad begins year two against Boise State.

And we will have the video evidence to prove it.

• If we wanted to make a point about Saturday night in Seattle, we guess we could lean on another grammatically suspect cliché. Two out of three ain’t bad.

But, again, that would be a lie.

Yes, the Mariners rallying for a 5-4 win over the visiting Cardinals was important, not the least of which for how it happened. A new guy led the way again, with Teoscar Hernandez thanking the plate umpire for calling two awful strikes before hammering a two-run shot to right-centerfield.

And the Sounders needed a palate cleanser after getting their clock cleaned in Portland. The 1-0 win over Minnesota was all of that. Between the two games in Sodo, nearly 70,000 folks went home happy.

On the north side, though, 17,151 didn’t. And that was the crusher. The Sounders and M’s were playing mundane regular season contests. Important, sure, but not crucial.

The Kraken, on the other hand, were trying to do something historic. Win a home playoff game. OK, it was their first home playoff game, but with the first-round series against defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado tied at a game apiece, a home win was crucial.

And it didn’t happen. Not even close, though Seattle did tie it in the second period, only to fall 6-4. A disappointing defeat that overshadows – by a large margin – the wins in Sodo.

WSU: The Cougars could boost attendance at their spring game by moving it back to Spokane, as was the case for a while about a decade ago. But that’s not happening. However, we would humbly suggest when the new downtown stadium is finished sometime this fall, next spring Washington State plays the game there. For one year. It would be a nice nod to its Spokane fanbase and financial supporters. In the 2023 version of the spring finale, the first-team offense, on the Crimson team, dominated the first-team defense, playing for the Gray. Colton Clark was there and has this in-depth game story. … Tyler Tjomsland was also in Martin Stadium and has this photo gallery. … The baseball team moved to 11 games over .500 with an 8-3 home victory over Santa Clara. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation in football, Jon Wilner has a mailbag in the Mercury News and, as one might suspect, the questions are dominated by the conference’s future plans. … The crowd was sparse but the expectations for Washington, coming off an 11-2 season, aren’t. … Speaking of Sanders and Colorado, don’t miss this story about his courting of the Buff’s biggest fan, 98-year-old Peggy Coppom. … There was good news and bad news for Oregon State. The spring game was heavily attended in a still-under-renovation Reser Stadium. But later last night, athletic director Scott Barnes, who had the same role at EWU a while back, suffered a medical emergency while at a Fresno State event. No word on his condition. … Oregon also held a scrimmage despite a key player or two missing. … The game at Utah may have identified the Utes’ second-string quarterback. … New coach Troy Taylor led Stanford through a high-speed scrimmage. … New Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was pleased with how his first spring went. … Jayden de Laura enters his second season at Arizona still trying to answer some questions. … In basketball news, former Stanford star Harrison Ingram is headed to North Carolina. … A former Oregon player is headed to Oklahoma. … Who will head to Arizona? The Wildcats needs some late additions to their roster.

Gonzaga: Domantas Sabonis has helped revive the moribund Sacramento NBA franchise. Now he’s working on another sort of personal revival. … The baseball team lost 7-4 at Portland. The West Coast Conference series is even at a game apiece.

EWU: Spring football is for one thing, actually. Getting better. And that’s how Eastern is using it this year. Dan Thompson was in Cheney yesterday, took in the scrimmage and wrote this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Colorado held its spring game. … So did Montana State, with the Bobcats keeping it simple. … WSU alum and former staff member Mike Marlow received a contract extension as Northern Arizona’s athletic director. … As UC Davis preps for next football season, one local player gets ready for the NFL draft.

Idaho: The Vandal coaching staff is pretty well done with evaluating its players but there is still more to do. The spring game is next Saturday, with all that entails. Peter Harriman was at yesterday’s scrimmage and has this story.

Preps: Jim Meehan’s golf column this week updates us on former Mt. Spokane golfer Gunnar Knutson, who is finally back in form as a senior at Weber State. … Dave Nichols has a roundup of Saturday’s action.

Indians: An easy 9-4 win Saturday night at Tri-City gives Spokane a chance to win the series today.

Kraken: Seattle jumped ahead 1-0 behind Jaden Schwartz’s goal but the Avalanche’s domination from then on silenced the home crowd.

Mariners: Luis Castillo wasn’t sharp. But big hits by Jarred Kelenic, Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez led the M’s back. … Sam Haggerty is back and Cooper Hummel is headed to Tacoma.

Sounders: Albert Rusnak scored the lone goal as the Sounders sent the 38,000 or so in attendance home happy.

• We watched some of the Cougars’ spring game on the Pac-12 Network. Also caught a bit of the hockey, a lot of the baseball and even ducked into the TV room for a few minutes of the Sounders’ game on AppleTV. Here’s a hint for those our age or older. Don’t fight streaming sports. Embrace it. It will take you back to your no-remote youth, when you stuck with one game because it was too hard to get out of the chair and change channels. You don’t have to stand up anymore, or walk, but it is still slow getting from channel A to channel D. By the way, we even caught a few minutes of the fight. Now that’s where film don’t lie. Tank Davis is the real deal. Reminded us of a small Joe Frazier. Until later …