In the Garden: Garden Fair returns next weekend, with by-appointment shopping and advice

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go Garden Fair & Plant Sale When: By appointment only on Friday and Saturday. Where: 222 N. Havana St., just south of the fairgrounds. More details: To sign up for a time slot, find the link to appointment scheduling beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at mgfsc.org/plant-sale. Foundation members will have received an email containing the link to appointment scheduling on Saturday. There is also a list of plants at the same link.

Are you ready for some great gardening news? The 2023 plant sale season officially kicks off this week. First up is the Garden Fair & Plant Sale, which is put on by the Master Gardener Foundation of Spokane County. This fun annual event will take place on Friday and Saturday and is offering by-appointment-only shopping and advice .

It will be particularly festive this year because Washington State Master Gardeners are celebrating their 50th anniversary. This invaluable program was launched by Washington State University in Pierce and King counties in 1973 and in Spokane County one year later.

Tim Stiess, who is a member of the event’s leadership team, always looks forward to Garden Fair.

“It is a form of communion with other plant and nature lovers, both Master Gardener volunteers and people in the community,” he said. “We are surrounded by plants, talking about plants, sharing plant ideas and, oh yeah, selling them.”

Event co-leader Kris Moberg-Hendron echoed that sentiment. “I love being part of an event that celebrates spring with plants and a sense of renewed energy that supports the Master Gardener mission of sharing research-based information with my community.

“The Garden Fair & Plant Sale is the main fundraiser for the Master Gardener Foundation of Spokane County,” she added. “The foundation provides support that makes it possible for the Master Gardener program to have access to current technology and cutting-edge research that can be shared with all Spokane County residents.”

Over 6,000 plants will be available for purchase. They include berries, dahlias, herbs, houseplants, native plants, ornamental grasses, perennials, pollinator plants, and vegetable seedlings.

Matt Velasco, president of the Master Gardener Foundation of Spokane County, provided a sneak peek into some of the offerings. “We’ll have irises, daylilies, coneflowers, daisies, various grasses, some roses, hardy geraniums, hostas, sedums, lavender, trees and shrubs. The majority of the plants have come from Master Gardeners as well as gardeners within the community.”

Those looking for vegetable starts will find an impressive selection of cherry, slicing and paste tomatoes, as well as hot and sweet pepper seedlings. Looking to add plants to your herb garden? There will also be a wonderful array of basil, chives, cilantro, dill, oregano, rosemary, sage, sweet marjoram and thyme.

While you’re there, be sure to visit the Master Gardener plant clinic on the second floor of the Extension building. In addition to Master Gardener volunteers being on hand to answer your gardening questions, there will be garden books and small, used garden tools for sale.

Since shopping will be by appointment only, sign up for a time slot at mgfsc.org/plant-sale. Master Gardener Foundation members’ shopping appointments will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Appointments for the general public will be from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“With the continued use of scheduled appointments, people will have the opportunity for more one-on-one discussions with Master Gardener volunteers over purchases, problems and planning,” Stiess said.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” and “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at Susan@SusansintheGarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.