Late opportunities falter, Spokane Indians shut down by Tri-City in series finale to split series
April 23, 2023 Updated Sun., April 23, 2023 at 5:21 p.m.
Jack Kochanowicz struck out four over four innings to lead five Tri-City Dust Devils pitchers in a 6-0 shutout over the Spokane Indians to earn a split of the six-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Sunday.
Alexander Remirez went 3 for 3 with a walk, run and two RBIs for the Dust Devils (5-9).
Tri-City held the Indians (6-6) to seven hits and 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Sterlin Thompson collected three of those hits, with a double, to bump his season average to .477 (21 for 44). Thompson has hit in all but two games this season.
Indians starter lefty Carson Palmquist (1-1) went four innings and allowed four runs – three earned – on seven hits and three walks, striking out six. He threw 66 pitches, 45 for strikes.
Spokane’s best chances to score came later in the game. In the sixth, Adael Amador doubled with one out, Benny Montgomery walked and Thompson singled to short center to load the bases.
Tri-City brought in Willan Suarez to relieve Chase Chaney, and Suarez struck out Yanquiel Fernandez and coaxed a flyout by Juan Guerrero to end the threat.
The Indians loaded the bases again in the seventh with one out, but Amador grounded into a double play.
