Motorcyclist who crashed Saturday near Spokane International Airport dies

The 42-year-old Spokane man who was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash near Spokane International Airport early Saturday morning died from his injuries, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Christopher R. Cooper died after being taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center following a crash on U.S. Highway 2 just after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Cooper was driving a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle headed east on the highway when he left the road and struck a cable barrier, according to the WSP.

Cooper was thrown from the motorcycle into the westbound lanes. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the WSP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.