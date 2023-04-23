Shooters open fire at 200-person party in North Carolina on Saturday night, killing 1 and injuring 4, police say

By Moira Ritter Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is dead and four others are injured after multiple people opened fire at a party in North Carolina, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded just before 8 p.m. on Saturday to a pavilion at Happy Hill Park and found several gunshot victims and a large crowd fleeing the party, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. There were more than 200 people in attendance when the shooting began.

Beatrice Maxine Knights, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, police told WGHP.

A 34-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, leg and abdomen was taken to the hospital by EMS, the outlet reported. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Other injuries include a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the face and a 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg, police said, according to WFMY. All three were taken to a hospital by friends, and their injuries also are not considered life-threatening.

Winston-Salem police did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Winston-Salem is about 80 miles north of Charlotte.