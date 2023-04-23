The Dirt: Multifamily project with 29 units planned for Hillyard

David Guthrie, president of 4 Degrees Capital, recently had a predevelopment conference with planners with the city of Spokane to build a three-story apartment complex with 29 units at the corner of Wellesley Avenue and North Haven Street.

Plans for the project in Hillyard, named Wild Willey Apartments, call for five micro units of about 450 square feet each and a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that will be about 650 and 800 square feet each, respectively, said Eric Armstrong, owner of Pondera Architecture, of Spokane.

The project address is listed as 2929 E. Wellesley Ave., which is the northwest corner of the intersection with North Haven Street.

“We are getting ready to submit for a permit,” Armstrong said. “We have to first get the SEPA process completed.”

SEPA stands for State Environmental Policy Act process, which analyzes environmental impacts associated with the development.

Armstrong said it wasn’t clear why the city planners required the SEPA process for the multifamily project.

The overall cost of the project is expected to be about $4.5 million. If everything proceeds smoothly, Anderson said, the project could start construction sometime this summer.

Efforts to reach Guthrie were unsuccessful.

Copenhaver plans building with shop

Copenhaver Construction Inc. has submitted a permit to Spokane County to construct a new 18,265-square-foot building to house its rock-crushing and heavy construction equipment.

The structure, which could be expanded at a later date, will also house the office for the company. The expected cost of the manufactured steel building is about $4 million.

The project is on about 89 acres owned by the company located just south of U.S. Highway 2 and just east of Fairchild Air Force Base.

“We are waiting on the steel, right now. But we hope we could get going in the last half or the final quarter of the year” on construction, Guy Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver is one of four owners, with his brother and their spouses, he said. Their company did much of the grading work for the massive Amazon fulfillment center on the West Plains, he said.

“Our plan is to build a heavy equipment shop to service our construction equipment,” Copenhaver said.

The company is working with several subcontractors to complete the structure, which should take about six months to build.

The subcontractors include Baker Construction and Development, McClintock & Turk Inc. and Rainbow Electric, all of Spokane, and WM Winkler Company, of Newman Lake.

Coffee stand set for Shadle Park

Plans for a new coffee stand across from Shadle Park High School were part of a recent predevelopment conference with city of Spokane planners.

According to building documents, Black Enterprises, of Spokane, is seeking to build a “Levitate Energy” coffee stand in an existing parking lot at the northwest corner of Wellesley Avenue and Ash Street.

The address listed for the project is 1718 W. Wellesley Ave. Plans call for building a 600-square-foot coffee stand and customer parking.

The applicant is listed as Ryan Andrade with Whipple Consulting Engineers, of Spokane Valley.

The projected cost of the project is listed at $350,000

Efforts to reach Andrade and Black Enterprises were unsuccessful.