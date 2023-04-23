Washington Senate confirms all Fish and Wildlife commissioners

By Jim Camden For The Spokesman-Review

OLYMPIA – All nine members of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission were confirmed by the Senate Friday over the objections of Republicans that some weren’t sensitive enough to the concerns of hunters, fishermen and rural residents in Eastern Washington.

Some appointments or reappointments to the board that has broad control over many wildlife management issues were unanimous, or nearly so. Others, like Commissioner Lorna Smith, the former executive director of the environmental group Western Washington Outreach, split the Senate on partisan lines.

“She’s been passionate about the environment for her whole life,” said Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Lake Sutherland, in calling for her reappointment.

But Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, said the commission needs more members who are concerned about people who enjoy fishing, wildlife and hunting for sustenance. Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said farmers and ranchers continue to lose livestock to wolves and the commission, “needs to represent the whole state.”

The commission’s nine members are divided so that three must come from east of the Cascades, three from west of the Cascades and three from the anywhere in the state, although no two members can come from the same county.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest appointments, Woodrow Myers, a retired wildlife biologist from Spokane, and Steven Parker, a retired fisheries biologist from Yakima, were easily confirmed with 46 and 44 yes votes, respectively. Current chairwoman Barbara Baker, an attorney and former chief clerk of the state House, was confirmed on a vote of 32-17, while Molly Linville, a cattle rancher from Douglas County was confirmed 49-0,

The state Constitution requires the Senate to confirm all gubernatorial appointments individually. Such votes are often scheduled throughout the legislative session but the Fish and Wildlife Commission were brought to a vote one after the other on Friday morning as part of what some Democrats described as a “package deal.”

All Democrats voted in support each of Inslee’s nominees.