After flood damage, Kettle Falls Historical Center won’t open this year

Extensive water damage from a broken pipe this winter means a museum in Kettle Falls will not be able to open for its summer season this year.

The Kettle Falls Historical Center near St. Paul’s Mission on the Columbia River typically opens from mid-May to mid-September.

It is not clear exactly when the pipe burst, said Treasurer Jan Beardsley, but board members discovered water pouring from the ceiling when they visited the building March 1.

The nonprofit is still assessing the damage with their insurance. The building is now down to the studs, with walls and ceilings destroyed.

The museum is evaluating the damage to the artifacts, which have been moved to another location.

Beardsley set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover operating expenses, which will continue to accumulate regardless of whether the museum is open.

“We want to survive,” Beardsley said. “We want to bring it back better than ever.”

The museum, founded in 1984, focuses on the history of the falls before Grand Coulee Dam flooded the ancient Native American fishing grounds.

Dioramas, murals and artifacts depict salmon of the Columbia, daily life in the four seasons and Indigenous trade routes. The museum also has exhibits on Hudson’s Bay Co. fur trading, missions, gold mining, and both Fort Colvilles: the military fort and the Hudson’s Bay fort.

“We are dedicated to keeping it going for many more generations,” Beardsley said.