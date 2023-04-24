Getting There: Spokane’s City Line will be free for more than eight weeks after July 15 launch

Fare will be free on Spokane’s first rapid transit route, the City Line, for the first eight weeks after it launches, the Spokane Transit Authority board of directors decided Thursday.

Free fare will continue from the City Line’s July 15 launch until Labor Day, Sept. 4, in order to attract riders who might not otherwise use transit, as well as to teach seasoned riders how to use the unique all-door boarding system.

Board members considered a number of potential options, ranging from no free fare to maintaining free fare until next May, when the City Line will start operating at full capacity. The cost of these incentive programs ranged from $27,000 for two weeks of free fare to nearly $550,000 to provide free fare through May 2024.

Some, like Spokane City Councilman Zack Zappone, had advocated for a longer option, preferring to maintain free fare at least until the end of the year. The extended period would give more opportunities for students, tourists and others to explore the City Line, as well as potentially boosting local sales tax due to increased activity downtown, supporters said.

Others, like Spokane Valley Mayor Pamela Haley, argued against extending the incentive longer than was necessary to initially familiarize riders to the new City Line system.

“Spokane Valley voted against this bond, not once, but twice, and did not agree to this bond until some things were changed,” she said. “You’re going to have a lot of people out of the Valley who are very mad if you start giving free fare to downtown riders, and not them.”

“There’s a huge equity issue here,” Haley added.

Board member Rhonda Bowers had inquired about extending the free fare until October, when fare enforcement security personnel are expected to start monitoring the City Line route, which otherwise relies on the honor system to ensure riders pay their fare.

Bowers expressed concern that bus drivers would be put into an unsafe or uncomfortable situation of having to double as fare enforcement.

However, agency officials assured Bowers that drivers would not be expected to enforce fare themselves.

In addition to free fare, STA hopes to attract attention to the launch of the City Line with a series of celebratory events, including five outreach parties in neighborhoods along the route.

These simultaneous events in the Browne’s Addition, Riverside, U-District, Logan and Chief Garry Park areas will include food, music and other activities.

There is also an official ribbon -cutting ceremony planned for July 18 at the Gonzaga University campus, which will include speakers from federal, state and local governments.

Work to watch for

Division Street between North Foothills Drive and Francis Avenue will see curb lane closures for crack-sealing work. The closure will occur Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews performing grind and overlay work will be in the area of Augusta Avenue between Ruby and Astor streets, in the Logan neighborhood, this week.

The westbound curb lane of Indiana Avenue between Astor and Lidgerwood streets, also in the Logan neighborhood, will be closed Monday through Wednesday for water line work.

The west curb lane of Wall Street between Garland and Walton avenues will close Monday for approximately three months for Baker Construction work.

Madison Street downtown between First and Sprague avenues will close Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. to provide access to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox for a concert in collaboration with local elementary students playing the recorder, “Link Up: The Orchestra Swings!”

Abbott Road from Garden Springs to Windsor roads off Exit 277 from Interstate 90 will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction.

Farwell Road between Ruby and Mayfair roads will be closed Monday through Friday for construction.