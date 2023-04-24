‘Hit tool’: Sterlin Thompson rocketing through Colorado Rockies system

Spokane Indians third base Sterlin Thompson warms up before a game at Avista Stadium in an undated file photo. (Spokane Indians)

Sterlin Thompson might have been born to wear the purple uniform of the Colorado Rockies.

The Spokane Indians third baseman was born in Longmont, Colorado, and his parents were big Rockies fans. The family was thrilled when the Rockies selected Thompson in the first round, 31st overall, in last year’s MLB draft.

“It was really cool just to see me drafted there,” Thompson said. “(My parents) went to Coors Field, they took me when I was around six months. They went before I was born, they went all the time, and it was really cool. It’s really exciting.”

The family has long since moved to Florida, but Thompson’s family still follows their favorite team from afar.

“We went to Miami with the Rockies playing in Miami,” Thompson recalled. “There’s a picture of me online with me in the little Rockies shirt and stuff as a kid. But yeah, they went to a lot of the games at Coors.”

Thompson currently wears the Indians uniform, but he may not for long the way he’s been hitting to start the season.

He hit safely in his first eight games in the High-A Northwest League and has hits in 10 of his first 12 games, including a four-hit game and seven multihit games.

Overall, the 21-year-old is hitting .477/.519/.682 with a homer, six doubles, nine RBIs and four stolen bases.

Thompson says he’s just sticking to a simple approach.

“Just being short, direct to the ball and not really trying to do too much. Just take what I get with the pitcher and hitting in good counts and hitting line drives. Just not really trying to get too big with my swing and staying with my approach.”

Thompson has always been able to hit. As a freshman at University of Florida he hit .301 with five homers in 55 games. The next season he went .354/.443/.563 with 11 homers and 10 steals in 66 games.

His name flew up scouts’ draft boards.

It hasn’t been any different in the professional ranks. After the draft he made a quick stay with the Rockies Arizona Complex League, then joined Low-A Fresno and hit .348 for the Grizzlies over 11 games.

“It’s always been the ‘hit tool.’ That’s something that I take pride in,” Thompson said. “I like to hit hard line drives and stay to the middle of the field and use the oppo gap. I’m starting to really just get into my power. But that’s kind of been the whole thing is just hitting hard line drives and making consistent contact.”

Thompson has been out of college for less than a year and has already played at three levels in the Rockies system. He could earn another promotion this summer.

“We’ll see how long the Rockies want me here,” he said. “I just take every day and develop the best way I can to maximize my development and see where it goes. It’s their decision.”

Thompson played second base and right field in college. The organization likes his size (6-foot-4) and his bat at third base and made the switch upon his promotion to Fresno last summer.

“I was an infielder growing up, playing short, playing second, play third. A little of everything,” he said. “I just like being in the infield, that’s something I enjoy and I’m glad the Rockies have confidence in me playing third and that’s kind of been the whole case so far, and I’m just gonna roll with it.”

The Rockies value players that can handle more than one position.

“Always be versatile,” Thompson said. “It helps the club, helps the manager. Just gives them options and allows me to get in the lineup and get as many (at-bats) and play. I always want to stay ready, whether it’s outfield, right, second or third. And just be ready when the game comes.”

Thompson is the Rockies No. 8 ranked prospect according to MLB.com. If he keeps hitting the way he has, he’ll shoot up that list quickly as well.

“I see it on Twitter and stuff. It’s cool,” he said. “I like to see where the rankings have me and stuff. But I’m not really going to take that on the field. I just play the game. I do what I do and that’s who I am.”

The Rockies selected Thompson with the compensation pick they received for Trevor Story departing through free agency. He tries to not let that add any additional pressure to live up to the expectation fans might have.

“I’m just gonna go out and play hard,” he said. “I’m happy that I’m the 31st pick with the Rockies and it’s cool to be that pick. I’m gonna do what I can and show what I got for the Rockies.”

Thompson got to experience spring training for the first time this year at the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Arizona. Seeing a purple Rockies spring training uniform in his locker was a bit surreal, he said.

“To see all the guys, all the minor league guys, all the major league guys and the whole staff – it was a cool experience. And just to talk to a few of the guys, pick their brains and stuff. It was a really good spring training.”