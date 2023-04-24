‘I am not obligated to do so’: Woodward refuses to investigate Spokane police chief’s communications

Calling herself a “law and order mayor,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed Monday she would not authorize an investigation into Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, in defiance of a City Council supermajority that insists she is required to do so by city law.

Standing in front of the former East Central library controversially converted into a police precinct last summer, flanked by dozens of supporters and sixth- to 10th -grade private school children taught by one-time Republican political candidate Natalie Poulsen, Woodward said the City Council was motivated by politics and a dislike of law enforcement.

“I am deeply concerned about the council’s insistence on keeping alive a topic that has already gone through an independent investigation by the Office of the Police Ombudsman, and that was closed many, many months ago,” Woodward said.

“The fact that they’re even entertaining this conversation, having this discussion in public to disparage our police chief, is so incredibly disappointing,” she added.

The Spokane police chief’s communications with local business leaders have been the focus of increasing scrutiny in recent months, with activists calling for Meidl’s resignation, or, in lieu of that, an independent investigation. Meidl responded in March, saying he was simply working to support a group of engaged community leaders trying to combat crime downtown, and refused to step down.

In December, the Office of the Police Ombudsman released a report detailing the aftermath of a 2020 homicide in Browne’s Addition and a subsequent confrontation between police and Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson over whether Wilkerson would release surveillance footage without a warrant.

Though not the report’s initial focus, the report included observations about Meidl’s communications with local business leaders, particularly Spokane businessman Chud Wendle, which raised concerns among some community members.

Since 2021, Wendle, who is active in local politics and has been sharply critical of Wilkerson and other left-leaning council members, and Meidl emailed each other “hundreds, if not thousands” of times, including about the details of open investigations, according to the ombudsman report. Meidl reportedly provided Wendle information about cases and suspects, had special reports compiled and shared information for “lobbying purposes.”

“This investigation already went through the system that we have in place, to the Ombudsman’s office,” Woodward said.

In an impromptu press conference Monday afternoon, Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear rebutted the claim that they were acting with political animus, saying they had attempted to privately call on the mayor to launch an investigation to clear the air around the police chief’s communications.

“Council has gone out of its way to make it not political,” Beggs said. “Clearly, from her campaign style rally this afternoon, (Woodward) is making it political.”

Woodward is running for re-election, Beggs pointed out.

“She’s in the middle of a political campaign, he added. “(Kinnear and I) are not running for anything.”

The council members argued that the mayor’s press conference contained numerous falsehoods and stated that the ombudsman is not authorized to directly investigate the police chief.

But Beggs and Kinnear pointed to a provision in city code that states: “Complaints regarding the chief of police shall be directed to the mayor and investigated by the city’s human resources department.”

Last week, after the mayor had indicated repeatedly that she would not launch an investigation, the City Council announced it would consider urging such action via a nonbinding resolution, which in turn prompted the mayor’s Monday press conference.

When asked why she appeared to be ignoring city law, Woodward responded with questions of her own.

“Are those complaints from Council?” Woodward asked. “Is that a political motive on their part?”

“The majority on our City Council doesn’t like to listen to dissenting opinion, doesn’t like the police chief engaging with communities that have dissenting opinions,” she said. “That’s what this is about.”

Beggs argued that, despite rhetoric saying he and others on the council are anti-police, there is no evidence of this.

“We’ve increased their budget, we’ve increased the officers … if you watch us in council meetings, we’re supportive of police efforts,” he said. “This is about the integrity of the office.”

The mayor added that she would respond to complaints that “come from the community,” and she questioned the timing of the calls for an investigation months after the release of the ombudsman report.

Members of the City Council’s left-leaning majority have repeatedly stated that they were themselves responding to community concerns, noting the continuous comments during council meetings calling for an investigation.

Woodward also dismissed these complaints as politically motivated.

“I just know that this is a political move on the activists’ part, who, number one, don’t like our police chief, and I don’t think like law enforcement,” Woodward said.

During a Monday committee meeting, a resolution sponsored by Beggs, Kinnear and Wilkerson called on the mayor to not only launch an investigation, but to do so using an independent investigator to avoid having city staff get embroiled in a political fight.

“It’s not without precedent,” Kinnear said Monday. “We have had independent investigations before for City Council members and our city administrator, and, most recently, our economic development person.”

No action was taken on the resolution Monday, and it has not been scheduled for a vote. Beggs said he hoped that simply introducing the resolution would spur the mayor to consult with city legal resources.

The resolution is nonbinding, and while a resident could bring legal action against the mayor for allegedly violating city law, the City Council itself is not authorized to do so, Beggs added.

Kinnear noted that they wanted an investigation not just into Meidl, but also into anyone in city government who was “throwing gasoline on this fire.”