NIC makes hiring of acting president ‘null and void’ ahead of accreditor’s campus visit

March 6, 2023: The board reinstates Swayne after a preliminary injunction, but also votes to keep South in good standing on paid administrative leave.

Feb. 9, 2023: The NWCCU issues NIC a show cause sanction, the last step before loss of accreditation.

Dec. 21, 2022: The board corrects open meeting violations and vote 3-2 to hire Greg South as interim president.

Dec. 17, 2022: The NWCCU sends the board a letter warning their recent actions still don’t align with requirements for accreditation and they have until Jan. 4 to respond.

June 21, 2022: The board hires Nick Swayne as president in a 3-2 vote, with Banducci and McKenzie voting against.

May 2022: Trustees Ken Howard and Christie Wood resign, causing the Idaho Board of Education to appoint three new trustees to fill their seats and the seat left by Barnes. They appoint David Wold, John Goedde and Peter Brochet.

April 1, 2022: The NWCCU issues a warning requiring NIC to resolve issues with accreditation eligibility by spring 2023.

Jan. 12, 2022: Trustee Michael Barnes resigns amid concerns with his residency status and threats of a lawsuit by North Idaho community members.

Sept. 22, 2021: The board votes 3-2 to terminate MacLennan without explanation and names Lita Burns, vice president of instruction, as acting president.

Aug. 26, 2021: The board rescinds the mask mandate after a majority of members vote to amend college policy taking that authority from the college president.

Aug. 19, 2021: MacLennan announces a mask mandate amid the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

March 12, 2021: Four local county human rights task forces file a complaint with the Northwest Commission on College and Universities, calling for an investigation into the conduct of Banducci, Vice Chair Greg McKenzie and Trustee Michael Barnes.

January 2021: Community members call on NIC board chair Todd Banducci to resign amid complaints of aggressive, threatening and unprofessional behavior toward NIC President Rick MacLennan, employees and fellow trustees.

The North Idaho College board of trustees Monday undid the hiring of president Nick Swayne, but will keep him as acting president.

The board voted 3-2 to cure an alleged open meeting law violation in June 2022, by making Swayne’s contract “null and void.” However, he will remain as acting president “in light of ongoing litigation and accreditation,” Trustee Todd Banducci said in a motion.

In another motion, Banducci proposed changing NIC policy to take authority from the president to appoint college officers.

“I guarantee we will lose accreditation if you do this,” Swayne said.

The meeting occurred just ahead of a site visit this week by the college’s accreditor, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

The issue of presidential leadership is central to the college’s accreditation crisis. Among other board governance concerns, uncertainty about who is NIC’s chief executive officer is one of the risks identified by the agency in the sanction issued earlier this year against the college.

The board met inside a full room at the Kootenai County Administration Building instead of the student union building on campus. Chair Greg McKenzie called several recesses throughout the meeting as the crowd got excited.

After Banducci withdrew his proposal to change the policy, McKenzie made another motion, against Swayne’s judgment, that would require chair approval before the president hires anyone. The motion did not go to a vote.

Trustees Brad Corkill and Tarie Zimmerman opposed undoing Swayne’s contract because they said it goes against a Kootenai County District Court judge’s legal opinion that the statute of limitations to cure open meeting violations related to his hiring has passed.

The board also moved unanimously to release NIC attorney Art Macomber’s long-awaited report on his investigation of Swayne’s contract. The report will be published by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Macomber began the investigation in December after recommending the board place Swayne on leave.

Swayne is suing NIC for violating his contract by placing him on leave without cause. He was reinstated last month following a preliminary injunction from Kootenai County District Court.

“To the court, it appears that the investigation is a sham and pretext for Dr. Swayne’s removal from his position as President,” Judge Cynthia Meyer wrote in her order to reinstate Swayne for the remainder of the lawsuit.

NIC has asked the court to reconsider the injunction. Interim president Greg South remains on paid leave and in good standing.

McKenzie also proposed censuring Corkill for unauthorized distribution of Macomber’s report, but the motion failed.

“Corkill willfully disseminated confidential information protected by attorney-client privilege,” McKenzie said.

Corkill responded that attorney-client privilege means the attorney can’t talk about it, but there was no provision that he could not talk about it.

“My allegiance and fiduciary responsibility is to the college and the taxpayers of Kootenai County,” he said. “It is not to the members of the board and certainly not to its attorney.”

He said the report should be available for everyone to see what Macomber has been doing.

The crowd responded with vigorous applause, and McKenzie called a 10-minute recess.

Banducci read a statement from the cover sheet of the document that said it was confidential among board members.

“Trustee Corkill is one of the most honorable men I’ve ever known,” Zimmerman said.

The “attorney-client privilege” label is often used to “strong-arm” board members, she said.

Macomber said attorney-client privilege is between him and his client, which is the board as a whole.

Banducci said he would vote against the censure if Corkill would agree to not release any more privileged information prematurely.

Corkill only said he would warn the board in the future.

A team of five peer evaluators for the accreditation agency will visit the campus Wednesday and Thursday to verify information NIC submitted last month and to assess the college’s compliance with accreditation requirements.

The team, comprising representatives from NWCCU member institutions, will individually interview each member of the NIC board of trustees, Swayne and the president’s cabinet. The evaluators will also host forums with students and employees.

The team will deliver a report within a few weeks, and NIC will be given a chance to respond to any factual errors.

The agency’s board of commissioners will consider the final report and decide the fate of NIC’s accreditation in June.

The next NIC board meeting is Wednesday night.