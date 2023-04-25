Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support in Montana as ‘Rust’ resumes
April 25, 2023 Updated Tue., April 25, 2023 at 9:04 p.m.
By Peter Sblendorio
New York Daily News
Alec Baldwin expressed his gratitude for Montana, where he resumed filming “Rust” a year and a half after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Principal photography restarted last Friday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch after previously taking place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings,” Baldwin, 65, wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning. I’m grateful for all of the support I have received here.”
Hutchins, 42, died in October 2021 after being shot by a firearm handled by Baldwin, a star and producer of the film. Baldwin has maintained he was told the gun was cold, indicating it wasn’t loaded with live ammunition.
Last week, the actor’s lawyers announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin would be dropped.
“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.
Producers announced last October their plans to resume production on “Rust” after reaching a settlement with Hutchins’ family on a wrongful death lawsuit.
Director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, returned to the production. Bianca Cline was named Hutchins’ replacement as cinematographer. Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, is executive producing the film.
“The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” a spokesman for the production said. “Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set.”
