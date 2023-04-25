Deputy who shot man in Liberty Lake standoff will not be charged

A Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant will not face criminal charges after shooting a man last year in a Liberty Lake standoff.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined Sgt. Justin Palmer was “justified in the use of deadly force” while attempting to arrest Steven Haley, now 58, who had confronted Palmer while armed with a firearm, according to a Spokane County news release.

Liberty Lake police and sheriff’s office units responded around 10:05 p.m. March 7, 2022, to 927 N. Malvern St. after a 911 call from the address. The caller reported her ex-boyfriend, Haley, had shown up at the house with a gun and threatened to assault her and her current boyfriend.

The woman’s 17-year-old son was also in the home, according to court documents.

After forcibly entering the home, Haley assaulted his ex-girlfriend, the release said. Eventually, the woman and her boyfriend, separately, escaped.

According to court documents, the woman jumped out the window and into a tree near the roof’s edge. She told law enforcement an officer was waiting at the bottom of the tree and caught her as she was falling through the branches.

Despite multiple attempts by police to de-escalate the situation and orders to Haley to drop his gun – later determined to be a loaded Ruger .22 caliber pistol – Haley exited the home and confronted Palmer while still armed, according to the release.

After Haley exited the home, multiple deputies continued to order Haley to drop the gun. Haley refused to drop the gun and twice stated “a possible intent to die by ‘suicide by cop.’ ”

Palmer, fearing Haley was about to shoot, fired a single round at Haley. Haley was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and survived.

“Sgt. Palmer feared for his life and the lives of other officers in the immediate vicinity,” the prosecutor’s office said in the release. “Sgt. Palmer acted without malice. Based on these facts, Sgt. Palmer had an objective good faith belief in the correctness of his actions and was acting pursuant to the governing statute.”

Documents indicated Haley used the .22 pistol to fire a round at the basement window of the home to initially break into the house.

Haley is facing burglary, assault and kidnapping charges. He is scheduled for a hearing June 2 in Spokane County Superior Court. Haley was not listed as an inmate in the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night.