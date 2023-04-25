Law enforcement seizes 83,000 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine in Spokane Valley
April 25, 2023 Updated Tue., April 25, 2023 at 8:51 p.m.
The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force seized about 83,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of cocaine, two guns and over $13,000 while netting two arrests late last month at a Spokane Valley Motel 6.
Jordy Deboer and Matthew Sailors were federally indicted, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Washington. The seizure was the result of several federal search warrants executed March 30 at the motel.
Deboer was previously arrested and indicted for allegedly trafficking in large quantities of meth and fentanyl-laced pills from the Tri-Cities area to the Spokane area. Deboer was then released from federal custody to attend inpatient drug treatment.
A short time after Deboer’s release, the Safe Streets Task Force received information he had again engaged in drug-trafficking, this time with Sailors, according to court documents and proceedings. Deboer and Sailors were located at the Motel 6.
The task force, which is comprised of agents of the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol, as well as detectives from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department and the Washington State Department of Corrections, is investigating.
