Letters for April 25, 2023

The first law of holes

The First Law of Holes: If ever one finds themselves in a hole, the very first thing one should do is to stop digging.

Obviously the GOP leadership does not comprehend the essence of that simple rule. A review of GOP actions and legislation over the past few years reveals that obvious truth. They have at every level from County Commissioners to the U. S. House of Representatives and judicial benches screwed themselves with anti-abortion rulings, anti-individual rights actions, anti-voting rights legislation and extremist judicial rulings.

Never have so few done so much harm to so many.

It all really started with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but it was decades in the making. If future elections were limited to females of Gen Z, there probably wouldn’t be enough GOP representatives in any currently Republican-dominated state to fill a midsize SUV on that issue alone.

The much ballyhooed “Red Wave” of 2022 was reduced to a ripple on almost every front at the polls. This ripple forced McCarthy to kowtow to the minuscule Freedom Caucus just to reach the speakership. Concessions he’s sure to regret.

I keep waiting for the rational GOP to come back. Will they ever?

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

Gerrymandering districts

What a sad state of affairs that Zach Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson got away with gerrymandering the council districts. Where are the checks and balances? A fifth-grader could see from Zappone’s texts and emails that he was aiming to make his next election more sound and the liberal majority secure. The only thing worse than his political motivation is his clear disdain for taxpayers. He says one thing to our faces and then spends his time making fun of us in texts to his radical friends.

Wake up, Spokane.

Craig Detmer

Spokane

Shift away from mainline churches

I find it “comforting” to see how solidly Shawn Vestal’s April 2 article regarding the pronounced shift away from “mainline churches” attests to the accuracy of the Bible and the words of Jesus Christ himself.

Jesus said, “Because straight is the gate and narrow is the way which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” Matthew 7:14.

Vestal’s article prompted an April 9 letter from a local “reverend,” which serves to further validate the holy scripture. Regarding her growing church, she writes, “We are simply tapping into the things that younger adults are looking for in a church.” She adds, “In fact in my experience, people are so relieved to finally find a church that affirms women, LGBTQ people, science and their own doubts and questions.”

One would be hard-pressed to find a written claim that more accurately fulfills the prediction of 2 Timothy 4:1-4 in the New Testament.

In reporting of her growing church, the “reverend” writes, “In a sense we are not a miracle at all.” How true. This too is predicted in holy writing, Romans 12:2, and instructs true Christians as follows: “Be not conformed to this world but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” It is no “miracle” that a majority desire to “reform” the church to fit their own liking rather than allowing God’s holy word to transform them.

Ken Campbell

Deer Park

The Supreme Court of money

A statement from the Supreme Court Information Office: Clarence Thomas “didn’t disclose luxury travel because he did not have to …” and he intends “to follow the guidelines in the future.”

This declaration is from a justice in the highest court of our land. A person whose actions and decisions affect our lives in every way. A judge is supposed to be even-handed, impartial, unimpeachable, totally incorruptible and honest. None more so than every Justice of the Supreme Court. It should never require legalese to “explain” why one would get caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

We’ve had liberal justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and we’ve had conservative justices like Antonin Scalia. However, their positions had to do with the Constitution of the United States, were NOT politically driven and their ethics and integrity were never questioned.

If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas. I wonder how much scratching Clarence Thomas is doing. He’s been lying down with some rather mangy dogs. Looking back, his honesty was shaky during his confirmation hearings in 1991.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley

Self-control v. guns

Democratic citizens must have self-discipline, restraint and moral accountability.

Many Americans are losing the capacity for self-governance. The collapse of self-control in America is something that Second Amendment advocates fail to acknowledge. Broad gun ownership requires self-regulated, responsible citizens.

People who pull guns over small slights and small frustrations are incompetent to own guns (or to have reasoned political discourse).

America’s murder rate is 6.5 murders per 100,000 people. Switzerland had 0.54 murders per 100,000 people, even though the Swiss rate of gun ownership is nearly as high as America’s.

After WWII, Americans abandoned the inhumane crushing of disobedience during the “terrible twos” without replacing the cultivation of self-control by any other mechanism at an older age.

Fortunately, the vast majority of Americans become responsible people under our current haphazard system. But from my experience teaching, about 30% of males and 10% of females are failing to develop the ability to reasonably guide their own behavior.

Most societies have mechanisms of “ending childhood” and have an explicit transition to “adult” behavior. Most medieval and peasant societies imposed responsibility at age six, as do some Asian societies today, once a child perceives cause and effect. Many horticultural societies segregated pre-teen males and imposed adult discipline upon them in military sub societies.

America has not sufficiently developed new methods to raise all children to be capable of self-control and hard work.

The gun problem is a symptom, not a cause of the broader breakdown of the capacity for self-rule and democracy.

Craig Mason

Spokane

Elections integrity

I was never much of a believer that elections are rigged, but after seeing council member Zappone’s texts regarding redistricting, I now fully understand the extent of his agenda. Zappone wants complete control in council so that common sense ideas will never even reach the table on debates. Zappone believes that for a functioning democratic republic to take place, only one opinion is needed and that’s his opinion.

Judge Hazel even said that Zappone shouldn’t have been drawing maps, yet lets his map stand. We need judges with a backbone, not ones beholden to their radical friends. Sad day for Spokane.

Ann Peltier

Spokane