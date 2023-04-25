Two arrested after fight results in gunshot in north Spokane

Spokane police arrested two men after a fight resulted in a shooting in northwest Spokane last week.

Police arrested Robert D. Springstead, 41, and Ronald L. Jewett, 48, after finding them hiding less than a mile away.

Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired near North Lincoln Street and West Augusta Avenue that afternoon. Video footage showed two men park a vehicle in an alley near 818 W. Spofford Ave. and then confront two “transients” at about 12:50 p.m., according to court documents.

About five minutes after parking the vehicle, Springstead accused the two of breaking into his residence and stealing before threatening to kill them, the court document said. A gunshot is captured in the surveillance recording before the two men drive off.

Police located the vehicle Springstead and Jewett were driving at 2303 N. Washington St., although it was unoccupied. Multiple police officers responded to the scene and they found the two men in a U-Haul truck parked nearby with other people inside of it.

The two men were booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and harassment last week.

Jewett was released on his own recognizance the following day. Springstead remains in jail on $100,000 bond.