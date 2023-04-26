Briefs: Idaho controlled hunt application period starts Monday

Hunters hoping to upgrade Idaho tags or for a chance at a quality hunt can apply for 2023 deer, elk, pronghorn, swan, fall black bear and fall turkey controlled hunts starting on Monday.

The draw for Idaho controlled hunts lasts until June 5.

Anyone selected will be notified by July 10.

Hunters can also apply for the first Super Hunt drawing through May 31.

Hunters with a valid 2023 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts online at gooutdoorsidaho.com, at any license vendor, Fish and Game office, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

There is an additional fee for online and phone orders.

Hunters should refer to the new 2023 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklets to plan hunts and to determine the odds of success.

Controlled hunts typically have higher success rates and fewer hunters in the field.

They typically add additional limits where and when hunters can hunt, as opposed to a statewide general deer hunt or general season elk zone tags.

Bills on breaching studies, wildfire policy go to Inslee

Bills to fund studies that could help advance efforts to breach four dams on the lower Snake River await Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

Inslee requested money to study how to replace the irrigation, freight transportation and electric power generation made possible by the dams.

His request is connected to the report released by Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray last year in which the two politicians said breaching the dams is the surest way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead runs.

They also said breaching will not be a viable alternative until the services provided by the dams are replaced.

The bills have a combined price tag of $7.5 million. That includes $2 million to study replacement of the 900 average megawatts of hydropower produced annually at the dams, $500,000 to look at keeping irrigation withdrawn from the Snake River near the Tri-Cities in Washington viable and $5 million to analyze alternatives for farmers to get their crops to downriver ports.

Republicans such as Rep. Mary Dye, of Pomeroy, Sen. Mark Schoesler, of Ritzville, and Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, tried to derail the funding or steer it toward spawning habitat improvement projects, but were unsuccessful.

A bill authored by Dye that would enable local and tribal fire departments to seek reimbursement from the Washington Department of Natural Resources for the cost of aviation incurred while trying to put out fires soon after they start also is awaiting a decision by Inslee.

Dye previously said the bill will help keep wildfires from spreading and potentially costing millions of dollars while also damaging private and public land and structures.

“This bill is very important in shoring up the frontline firefighting forces and defense against catastrophic wildfire. With the collaboration of the Department of Natural Resources, we found a path forward to provide the resources necessary to support some of our rural and volunteer fire districts,” Dye said in a news release.

The legislation was requested by Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. He said local departments sometimes contract with helicopter companies to help fight fires during what is known as the initial attack.

Doing so can keep the fires small, but the Department of Natural Resources typically doesn’t pay for aerial suppression until fires are bigger and garner statewide attention known as state mobilization. Hardin previously said the bill will save money.

“If we can get on it hard and fast (with help from a helicopter) and maybe spend $10,000, it will keep us from going to a state mobilization level,” Hardin said.

“And in our area, that could easily be a couple million dollars.”

Dye has spent seven years working on the bill. The Legislature ended its 2023 session last Sunday.

Inslee has 20 days from the end of the session to sign the bills.