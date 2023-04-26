Business beat
April 26, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 5:26 p.m.
Banking
Gregory Hansen has been promoted to chief credit officer at Numerica Credit Union. Hansen previously worked as the credit union’s executive vice president of credit administration.
Health care
Dr. Belinda Vuong has been hired at Providence Heart Institute as a cardiologist. Vuong specializes in heart disease risk, prevention and treatment through external tests and procedures.
Utilities
Wayne Manuel has been named vice president, chief information officer and chief security officer at Avista. Manuel previously served as senior vice president as Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.