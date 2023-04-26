Business beat

Banking

Gregory Hansen has been promoted to chief credit officer at Numerica Credit Union. Hansen previously worked as the credit union’s executive vice president of credit administration.

Health care

Dr. Belinda Vuong has been hired at Providence Heart Institute as a cardiologist. Vuong specializes in heart disease risk, prevention and treatment through external tests and procedures.

Utilities

Wayne Manuel has been named vice president, chief information officer and chief security officer at Avista. Manuel previously served as senior vice president as Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington.