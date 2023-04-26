Former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis transferring to Wake Forest

Former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, one of three five-star recruits in program history, announced Wednesday he’ll continue his career at Wake Forest.

“Let’s hoop,” Sallis posted on Instagram with a picture of himself in a Wake Forest No. 4 uniform and Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes.

Sallis picked Wake Forest over Nebraska, the latter about an hour’s drive from his hometown of Omaha.

Sallis, No. 10 in 247sports’ class of 2021 rankings, entered the transfer portal nearly four weeks ago. He came off the bench in two seasons as a Zag. He saw additional time as a point guard last season as a sophomore, averaging 16.7 minutes, 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He was regarded as one of GU’s best defenders.

“When I came (to Wake Forest) for my visit, I had a great time,” Sallis told 247sports. “I felt like the relationships that were built were real and they were strong. They have a good group of guys coming back, so I feel it’s a great opportunity for us to go win some games.”

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Sallis projects as Wake Forest’s starting point guard. The Demon Deacons finished 19-14 overall and tied for eighth in the ACC with a 10-10 record. They have a solid group of returning players and added Central Michigan transfer Kevin Miller, who averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 assists last season.

“I was just trying to find the right program,” Sallis said. “I had to get this one right. I took my time with it and wanted to pick the right school. I feel like I did a good job with that.”

Forbes, an assistant at Idaho from 1998-2000, has had success with transfer guards. Alondes Williams nearly tripled his scoring average after transferring from Oklahoma to Wake Forest. Tyree Appleby, who transferred from Florida, was first-team All-ACC after averaging 18.8 points last season.

Sallis was highly efficient inside the arc (60% in two seasons) but made just 25.8% on 3-pointers.

“I want to be able to show the offensive side of my game,” Sallis said. “I have a coach who will believe in me and some great teammates, so it will be easy to get down there and win. I can score at all three levels and manipulate ball screens. I’m a good playmaker who can get downhill in transition and be able to make the right play.”

Sallis, who led Millard North to its first Nebraska Class A state title as a senior, was part of Gonzaga’s strong 2021 class that included No. 1 Chet Holmgren and No. 46 Nolan Hickman. Jalen Suggs, No. 13 in 2020, Holmgren and Sallis are GU’s five-star recruits, according to 247sports.

Sallis and former GU teammates Dominick Harris and Efton Reid III entered the portal after last season. Harris and Reid haven’t announced their next destination.

Reid, who played one season at Gonzaga after transferring from LSU, was a five-star recruit and No. 32 in the 2021 class.