Former Washington State center Dishon Jackson commits to Charlotte

Former Washington State center Dishon Jackson will transfer to Charlotte, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Jackson entered the transfer portal on March 24 after missing the 2022-23 season due to an unspecified medical issue.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder appeared in 49 games for the Cougars between 2020-22, starting 19. He averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game during his WSU career, shooting 51.3% from the field.

One of the highest-rated recruits in program history, Jackson joined WSU as a four-star prospect out of St. Patrick-St. Vincent High in Vallejo, California. He broke into the Cougars’ starting lineup midway through the 2020-21 season. Jackson made 13 starts as a true freshman and was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team as an honorable mention.

An eye injury disrupted his sophomore season, but he battled back after missing 10 games and played a key role in the Cougars’ run to the NIT semifinals. Jackson averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in four NIT games.

A projected starter in 2022-23, Jackson announced Sept. 26 that he would be sidelined indefinitely because of a health issue.

The Charlotte 49ers are coached by Ron Sanchez, who was an assistant at WSU from 2003-09 under former coaches Dick and Tony Bennett. The Conference USA program went 22-14 last season and won the CBI Tournament.

Jackson is one of four WSU players to transfer out of the program since the season ended.

Guard TJ Bamba, the team’s leading scorer last season, transferred to Villanova. Reserve center Jack Wilson recently signed with Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario entered the portal last week.

The Cougars are awaiting word from All-Pac-12 center Mouhamed Gueye, who declared for the NBA draft on April 4.

Gueye told The Spokesman-Review last month that he has no intentions of transferring.

If he receives a guarantee that he’ll be drafted, Gueye will probably begin his pro career. If not, he’ll return to WSU. Gueye is projected to be selected in the second round, according to ESPN.

Point guard Justin Powell is also testing the NBA draft. Powell’s name isn’t showing up on any draft boards. The senior has already transferred twice in his career and has not entered his name into the portal. It seems likely that Powell will be back at WSU next season.