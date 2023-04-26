Idaho’s Ag Talk Tuesday set for May 2

The University of Idaho Extension’s first virtual Ag Talk Tuesday session of the season will be Tuesday and focus on water issues.

The event’s guest speaker will be David Hoekema of the Idaho Department of Water Resources as a guest speaker. The virtual session will begin at 10 a.m.

Olga Walsh, a University of Idaho Extension specialist of cropping systems agronomy, will be the moderator.

Ag Talk Tuesdays are virtual sessions about agriculture with University of Idaho professionals and peers to discuss current crop issues and timely topics as the field season progresses. Sessions are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of the month from May through August via Zoom. Registration is required; the link can be found at www.uidaho.edu/extension/news/ag-talk-tuesday.

Every session begins with crop updates.

Other topics already scheduled include the Pacific Northwest Herbicide Resistance Initiative on May 16; an update on hops research at the Parma Research and Extension Center on June 6; an update on the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences by Dean Michael Parrella on Aug. 1; and an economic outlook on Aug. 15.