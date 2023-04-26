In the kitchen with Ricky: A simple meal a harbinger of spring to come

Inspired by a Depression-era staple, pureed peas on toast is a light meal for these early spring days. (Ricky Webster)

By Ricky Webster For The Spokesman-Review

As our days become longer, I find myself yearning to be outside more. Now, if only our weather would catch up! The spring weather will be here soon, and then all the gardening and al fresco dining opportunities will be at our fingertips, so until then, I’ll yearn for bright and light recipes like the one I’m sharing with you this week.

We’re combining a couple different recipes and methods for today’s dish – peas and eggs on toast.

First up is the mashed peas, or mushy peas, as the English call them. These originated in the British Isles and are a traditional accompaniment to fish and chips. The recipe I share with you today relies on fresh spring peas, which can be found regularly at Trader Joe’s.

The second source recipe is peas on toast, a Depression era dish combining peas in a white gravy served atop toasted white bread. Some variations even contained canned tuna. I’m not sure where this recipe for creamed peas on toast originated – some say Norway, some say England and some say here – but it was a mainstay during the Great Depression.

We’re going a much fresher route this week. Fresh spring peas combined with garlic and chives, a splash of some sort of acid and salt and pepper get pureed with a great quality olive oil for an almost hummuslike feel. That is then spread atop toasted bread (good sourdough is my recommendation) and for a richness, topped with an egg fried in olive oil .

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I and here’s to a beautiful spring.

Mashed Peas on Toast

2 cups fresh green peas, rinsed

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons finely sliced chives, divided

1 tablespoon rice vinegar or lemon juice

½ teaspoon each, kosher salt, and freshly cracked ground pepper

¼ cup good quality olive oil

4 eggs

4 slices of good quality sourdough

Pea shoots or fresh herbs to garnish, optional

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over medium high heat.

When water is boiling add in peas and cook for about 2 minutes or until tender and bright green.

Remove from heat and drain well.

In food processor fitted with the metal blade, combine peas, garlic, 2 tablespoons of chives (save the rest for garnish), vinegar or lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Pulse until well combined but still chunky.

Slowly pour the olive oil into the coarse pea mixture and purée until smooth.

Toast the bread slices.

Fry eggs in same good quality olive oil, until done to your liking.

Smear pea mixture over each slice of toast.

Top with fried eggs.

Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper as well as remaining chives.

If desired, garnish with pea shoots.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Yield: Makes enough for 4 pieces of toast.

Local award-winning chef and Rind and Wheat owner Ricky Webster can be reached at ricky@rindandwheat.com. Follow Webster on Instagram @rickycaker.