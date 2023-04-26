Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray to miss rest of season

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PHILADELPHIA — Robbie Ray won’t pitch again for the Mariners this season.

In his pregame media session before Wednesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park, manager Scott Servais announced Ray will undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left forearm.

“I do not have good news there,” Servais said. “He will not pitch for us in 2023. That is tough news. It’s really hard for Robbie. He is a really good competitor. We miss not only what he does every fifth day when he takes the ball, but certainly being a good teammate and having a guy around we can really lean on.”

Ray, 31, has been on the injured list since April 1, the day after his first start of the season. After pitching just 3 1/3 innings and struggling to pitch with any command, Ray felt some discomfort in his left forearm just below the elbow. He underwent a MRI the next day and was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain. The initial hope was that with rest and rehab he’d be back in six to eight weeks.

Ray met with team doctors on Tuesday in Seattle with the hope of being cleared to start a throwing program in Arizona on Thursday. After admitting to feeling some residual discomfort in the elbow area and undergoing some additional scans on the forearm, it revealed damage to the tendon in a different area from the strain.

“I heard about it last night and talked to Robbie a little bit today,” Servais said. “He’s down. He loves being a part of what we’re doing here and he’s a big part of what we’re doing, but you won’t see him again for 2023. That’s a downer.”

With some finality about Ray’s situation, the Mariners will now reevaluate their starting pitching depth. Veteran right-hander Chris Flexen, who was a fixture in the rotation in 2021 and the start of 2022 before moving to the bullpen, returned to the rotation to pitch in Ray’s spot. He’s struggled in that role, posting an 0-4 record in four starts with a 10.38 ERA. Opposing hitters are posting a .345/.417/.566 slash line against him those outings.

As of now, Flexen is scheduled to take his normal turn in the rotation on Saturday in Toronto. If he were to struggle again, the Mariners might have to make a change.

“We’re talking about everything right now,” Servais said. “We certainly still like our rotation, but we’ve got young guys down below that are really interesting prospects. We’re kind of working through what’s the best course of action for us — probably more long-term than actual short-term. A lot of discussions going on, we’ll figure it out going forward.”

Ray is expected to fly to Texas to meet with Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon, who is specializes in working with pitchers and is expected to perform the procedure.

“He has a relationship with him,” Servais said. “I don’t have any further details on when he will have it done.”

Ray had been one of the more durable pitchers in Major League Baseball over his career. This was the first time he’d ever been placed on the injured list due to an arm issue.

After he won the American League Cy Young award in 2021 with the Blue Jays, Ray was the Mariners marquee free-agent signing that offseason. They signed him to a 5-year, $115 million contract. His first season with Seattle produced uneven results. He went 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts. He struck out 212 batters in 189 innings pitched. But he was also ineffective against the Astros and in the postseason.

Motivated for a better season, Ray revamped his offseason regimen in an effort to have a bounceback season in 2023.

“Robbie had a great spring training,” Servais said. “He threw the ball probably better than any of our starters in spring training. His stuff was great. He had a good offseason. He as in great shape. Stuff happens. It’s unfortunate in the game, but you see it happen all over the game. A number of guys get hurt that’s part of it. But knowing Robbie and how he’s wired, he’ll come back and come back stronger than ever.”