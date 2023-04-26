On the Air
April 26, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 3:45 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Miami at Atlanta or L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh MLB
10:05 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root
12:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco or San Diego at Chi. Cubs MLB
3:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Chi. White Sox MLB
6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Texas or Tampa Bay at Chi. White Sox MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TNT
Football, NFL draft
5 p.m.: First round ESPN
Golf, men’s
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf
9 p.m.: DP World: Korea Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
3:30 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto TBS
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey ESPN2
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vegas ESPN2
Hockey, world championships U18
6 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Finland NHL
8:30 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL
Soccer, men’s
11:45 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Everton USA
Noon: Copa Italia: Cremonese vs. Fiorentina CBSSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, NFL draft
4 p.m.: First round 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.