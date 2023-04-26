The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
70°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

April 26, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Miami at Atlanta or L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh MLB

10:05 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root

12:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco or San Diego at Chi. Cubs MLB

3:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Chi. White Sox MLB

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Texas or Tampa Bay at Chi. White Sox MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TNT

Football, NFL draft

5 p.m.: First round ESPN

Golf, men’s

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf

9 p.m.: DP World: Korea Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA

3:30 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto TBS

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey ESPN2

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vegas ESPN2

Hockey, world championships U18

6 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Finland NHL

8:30 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL

Soccer, men’s

11:45 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Everton USA

Noon: Copa Italia: Cremonese vs. Fiorentina CBSSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Football, NFL draft

4 p.m.: First round 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports