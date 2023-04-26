Police arrest man for downtown burglary of nearly $10,000

Police on Monday arrested a man accused of burglarizing businesses in downtown Spokane in March and April, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.

Marckus T. Beattiger, 43, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree commercial burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of second-degree malicious mischief.

Spokane police said a man broke a door lock and gained access to a downtown business in the early morning hours of April 7 at North Post and West Main Avenue. The suspect is said to have stolen items totaling nearly $10,000.

The suspect also stole a credit card, which was used at various Spokane businesses shortly after.

Beattiger was arrested Monday after he was identified by Spokane police downtown.

Spokane police believe Beattiger may be linked to another burglary of a downtown business at West Third Avenue and North Division Street on March 15, police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

An investigation into additional burglaries is ongoing and additional charges are possible, police said.

Police say Beattiger’s criminal history includes eight felony convictions, three of which were for burglary.