Prep notebook: Inland Empire tennis tournament this weekend; Davenport’s Tennessee Rainwater commits to Utah Tech

From staff reports

The 76th Inland Empire Tennis Tournament takes place this weekend with 54 schools from Washington and Idaho participating – one of the largest high school tennis competitions in the country.

Preliminary rounds will be held on Friday at high schools across Spokane. The semifinals and finals will be held Saturday at Mead HS starting at 8:30 a.m.

West Valley-Yakima is the defending champion.

There are several Greater Spokane League players and teams among the top four seeds in each of the five categories:

Boys No. 1 singles: (4) Tate Thatcher, Lewis and Clark. Girls No. 1 singles: (1) Rhoda Wang, Pullman. Boys No. 1 doubles: (2) Kolby Uhlenkott/Kiernan Hampson, Pullman; (3) Radek Janout/Kairos Kolarsky, LC; (4) Danny Nelson/Andrew Parker, Mead. Girls No. 1 doubles: (2) Kailee Alteneder/Rebecca Coe, University; (3) Lizzy Hardy/Lee Upton, Mead; (4) Juliet McFarland/Carly Walton, Gonzaga Prep. Mixed No. 1 doubles: (4) Brian Fugh/Leila Brown, Pullman.

Rainwater commits: Utah Tech head men’s basketball coach Jon Judkins announced on Monday the signing of Davenport guard Tennessee Rainwater to a National Letter of Intent to play for the Trailblazers program for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-6 Rainwater earned first-team all-state honors after he led Davenport to the 2023 State 2B championship in March.

Rainwater scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half in the title game against Brewster on his way to state tournament MVP honors, helping the Gorillas claim the first boys basketball state crown in the school’s 121-year history.

Rainwater averaged nearly a double-double (28.3 points, 9.5 rebounds) his senior season to go with 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals on a team that closed out its championship season with a 27-2 record.

Rainwater was selected to participate in The Spokesman-Review Denny Humphrey Memorial All-Star Game last month. He was the second-leading scorer on the Region team with 18 points.