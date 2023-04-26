The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Wes Starley scores twice, lifts Mead boys soccer over Lewis and Clark

April 26, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 10:15 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys soccer

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Wes Starley had two goals and one assist and the Panthers (8-2-0, 7-1) beat the visiting Tigers (10-3-0, 6-2).

North Central 4, Ferris 2: Adrien Ferrasse totaled two goals and two assists and the Wolfpack (5-7-0, 4-4) beat the visiting Saxons (7-5-0, 3-5).

Gonzaga Prep 1, Ridgeline 0 (SO): Noah Jordan had six saves and the visiting Bullpups (11-3-0, 8-0) beat the Falcons (8-3-0, 6-2) in a shootout.

Mt. Spokane 1, University 0: Gavin Wunsch scored and the Wildcats (2-9-0, 2-6) beat the host Titans (1-12-0, 0-8).

Baseball

West Valley 9, East Valley 3: John Macall and Ethan Turley both doubled and the Eagles (10-6, 7-4) beat the visiting Knights (0-13, 0-11).

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 1: Cade Hill went 3 for 3 and the visiting Greyhounds (10-7, 7-4) beat the Highlanders (9-7, 7-4).

Clarkston 10, Rogers 0: Trace Green pitched a shutout and the Bantams (14-1, 10-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-13, 2-9). Parker Hayes went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Clarkston.

Softball



Riverside 10, Medical Lake 1: Malia Reedy struck out 11 and the Rams (10-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-7, 2-6)

Colville 23, Priest River 5: Skyler Struck went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (7-7) beat the visiting Spartans (3-7) in a nonleague game. Cadence Brown went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs for Colville.

Track and field

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Pullman): Boys: Pullman 109, Clarkston 23; Rogers 70, Pullman 66; Rogers 116, Clarkston 20. Joshua Reed placed first in the High Jump (5-10), Long Jump (20-4) and Triple Jump (40-6.5) in the Pirate’s win. Girls: Pullman 108, Clarkston 20; Rogers 74, Pullman 66; Rogers 126, Clarkston 10. Ellabelle Taylor placed first in the 100 (12.57) and 200 (26.24) for the Pirates.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Shadle Park): Boys: West Valley 97, East Valley 45; Shadle Park 103, East Valley 42; West Valley 75, Shadle Park 70. Jayden Barta placed first in the 100 (11.49), 200 (23.61) and Long Jump (21-05) for the Eagles. Girls: East Valley 98, West Valley 52; East Valley 92, Shadle Park 56; West Valley 79, Shadle Park 71. 1, Logan Hofstee placed first in the 800 (2:23.48), 1,600 (5:16.69) and 3,200 (11:32.18) in the Knight’s win.

