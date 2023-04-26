Prep roundup: Wes Starley scores twice, lifts Mead boys soccer over Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys soccer

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Wes Starley had two goals and one assist and the Panthers (8-2-0, 7-1) beat the visiting Tigers (10-3-0, 6-2).

North Central 4, Ferris 2: Adrien Ferrasse totaled two goals and two assists and the Wolfpack (5-7-0, 4-4) beat the visiting Saxons (7-5-0, 3-5).

Gonzaga Prep 1, Ridgeline 0 (SO): Noah Jordan had six saves and the visiting Bullpups (11-3-0, 8-0) beat the Falcons (8-3-0, 6-2) in a shootout.

Mt. Spokane 1, University 0: Gavin Wunsch scored and the Wildcats (2-9-0, 2-6) beat the host Titans (1-12-0, 0-8).

Baseball

West Valley 9, East Valley 3: John Macall and Ethan Turley both doubled and the Eagles (10-6, 7-4) beat the visiting Knights (0-13, 0-11).

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 1: Cade Hill went 3 for 3 and the visiting Greyhounds (10-7, 7-4) beat the Highlanders (9-7, 7-4).

Clarkston 10, Rogers 0: Trace Green pitched a shutout and the Bantams (14-1, 10-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-13, 2-9). Parker Hayes went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Clarkston.

Softball







Riverside 10, Medical Lake 1: Malia Reedy struck out 11 and the Rams (10-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-7, 2-6)

Colville 23, Priest River 5: Skyler Struck went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (7-7) beat the visiting Spartans (3-7) in a nonleague game. Cadence Brown went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs for Colville.

Track and field





GSL 2A No. 3 (at Pullman): Boys: Pullman 109, Clarkston 23; Rogers 70, Pullman 66; Rogers 116, Clarkston 20. Joshua Reed placed first in the High Jump (5-10), Long Jump (20-4) and Triple Jump (40-6.5) in the Pirate’s win. Girls: Pullman 108, Clarkston 20; Rogers 74, Pullman 66; Rogers 126, Clarkston 10. Ellabelle Taylor placed first in the 100 (12.57) and 200 (26.24) for the Pirates.

GSL 2A No. 3 (at Shadle Park): Boys: West Valley 97, East Valley 45; Shadle Park 103, East Valley 42; West Valley 75, Shadle Park 70. Jayden Barta placed first in the 100 (11.49), 200 (23.61) and Long Jump (21-05) for the Eagles. Girls: East Valley 98, West Valley 52; East Valley 92, Shadle Park 56; West Valley 79, Shadle Park 71. 1, Logan Hofstee placed first in the 800 (2:23.48), 1,600 (5:16.69) and 3,200 (11:32.18) in the Knight’s win.