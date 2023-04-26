Sheriff’s office looking for two men accused of exposing themselves
April 26, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 4:17 p.m.
(Photo courtesy of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who it says may have exposed themselves earlier this month.
One man is said to have exposed himself to two girls at about 7:40 a.m. on April 8, near West Valley High School in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley deputies said the man yelled, “Hey, girls” as they walked through the high school parking lot. He then lifted up his shirt and exposed himself, the sheriff’s office said. The girls reported the incident to school staff, who then searched the area.
The man was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, black shirt, black and white shoes, a black face mask and a backpack.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Valley School resource deputy Natalie Woolard at (509) 309-1545 or by email, nwoolard@spokanesheriff.org, with reference No. 10054435.
The second man was said to be have exposed himself at about 12:30 on April 12 near Linwood Park, near Town and Country. The man was defiant and belligerent toward two adults who confronted and took a photo of him, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, with reference No. 10051091.
It was not clear whether it was the same person, sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.