Sheriff’s office looking for two men accused of exposing themselves

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who it says may have exposed themselves earlier this month.

One man is said to have exposed himself to two girls at about 7:40 a.m. on April 8, near West Valley High School in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies said the man yelled, “Hey, girls” as they walked through the high school parking lot. He then lifted up his shirt and exposed himself, the sheriff’s office said. The girls reported the incident to school staff, who then searched the area.

The man was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, black shirt, black and white shoes, a black face mask and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Valley School resource deputy Natalie Woolard at (509) 309-1545 or by email, nwoolard@spokanesheriff.org, with reference No. 10054435.

The second man was said to be have exposed himself at about 12:30 on April 12 near Linwood Park, near Town and Country. The man was defiant and belligerent toward two adults who confronted and took a photo of him, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, with reference No. 10051091.

It was not clear whether it was the same person, sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said.