Uprise is brewing and the patio is open

Uprise Brewing is open for business April 11 at 617 N. Ash St. (KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Lindsey Treffry The Spokesman-Review

With a spate of warm weekend weather, the patio at Uprise Brewing has been filled to the brim with beer-drinkers, burger-eaters, cornhole-players and even tail-waggers.

“We want to be a place where people of all ages can come,” said Brandon Hare, co-owner of the West Central establishment just blocks from the Centennial Trail and Kendall Yards.

Hare, formerly Flying Goat general manager, with brother Ryan, formerly Republic Pi general manager, teamed up with restaurant proprietor Jonathan Sweatt to open the restaurant last summer.

The 10-barrel brewhouse serves many hop-forward styles. While the Static Glow Hazy IPA is a top-seller at the moment, “we’re a lager brewery at heart,” Hare said.

Their brewer is Riley Elmer, formerly of Perry Street Brewing. Uprise beers can be found on tap at the Flying Goat, Republic Pi, Durkins, Wooden City and Flatstick Pub.

While “brewing” is in their name, Hare said food is central to their business. The Hares want Uprise to be a place where even people who don’t like beer would go.

“Food was never an afterthought for us,” Hare said.

The menu was created by chef Andrew Blakely, formerly executive chef at Vieux Carre.

“I come from a fine-dining background, so I try to portray that,” Blakely said.

Blakely calls the Smash Burger ($16) and the Pilsner the taphouse’s two flagship items.

“Everything is made in-house,” he said.

The German-inspired pilsner is cold-conditioned in horizontal lagering tanks and has notes of wild flower and honey. The burger comes with two beef patties, cheddar, pickle, red onion, house mustard and roasted tomato aioli, served with choice of fries, salad or soup. Gluten-free buns can be substituted for $2.

Hare said the menu is allergen-friendly and the kitchen is nut-free. Vegans can enjoy the jerk cauliflower, ordered as a small plate or in a rice bowl.

“We are really meticulous, even down to using separate parts of the kitchen for gluten-free,” Blakely said, such as a separate prep space, flat-top grill and fryer.

Other popular menu items include the Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich ($16.50, fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, pickle, lemon mayo, house bun) and the Pork Taquitos ($13, braised pork, white cheddar, corn tortilla, pickled onion, salsa verde and chipotle habanero emulsion).

“Those are our heavy-hitters there,” Blakely said.

The chef recommends pairing the chicken sandwich with the Bright Side IPA and the taquitos with the Helles Lager. Cider, hard seltzer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages are also available.

Taco Tuesdays offer $3.50 street tacos, and $1 off lagers, chips and queso. Mondays feature a running club. Beer can be purchased in 16-ounce cans or kegs to go. Above the taproom is a mezzanine available for party or meeting rentals of up to 50 people, and above the patio is an Airbnb vacation rental.

Blakely rotates the menu seasonally, and with the dog-friendly, heated outdoor patio showing obvious signs of spring, visitors can expect a new menu rolled out as early as this week.

Uprise Brewing, at 617 N. Ash St., is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.