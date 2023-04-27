A Grip on Sports: The NFL will grant a lot of wishes tonight and the Kraken have a chance to do the same Friday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Why is this Thursday different than the other 51 in 2023? Today is the day dreams are fulfilled.

• The NFL holds its annual draft tonight in Kansas City, a place that hasn’t been a landing spot for dreams since, possibly, the 1840s. But it takes that role as, throughout the city, young men woke up knowing their future was being determined. By others.

Though that’s not always the stuff dreams are made of, the upshot is. In the next 24 hours, 31 of them will know what the future holds. Where they will be living in the next year. How much money their bank account will hold.

It’s possible only Alabama quarterback Bryce Young knew this morning for certain what the day held. He seems to be the consensus No. 1 pick, by Carolina, which traded up to get him. After that, no one knows for sure.

What player will be available when the Seahawks take the fifth pick? Some of the Hawk faithful are praying for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a guy with more baggage than Samsonite. Others would like to see the team try to find its future quarterback. Some are betting John Schneider trades the pick for a number of future ones, either today, tomorrow or down the road.

The draft starts at 5 p.m. on the NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. Expect the Hawks to make their decision before 6.

• Professional football is not confined to the NFL, of course. There are outdoor spring leagues going on this year (the XFL and USFL) and even some remnants of an indoor game. But that’s not all.

If you need any more evidence college football has become a professional sport, just look what’s going on at Colorado.

Deion Sanders is calling players into his office, telling them they’ve been cut and, if they want to play, go somewhere else. All without severance.

If a court or administrative board ever rules college players have to be treated as employees, what’s happening in Boulder has to play a big part in that ruling.

• There is a running joke in college football. The punchline just happens to feature some form of “Pac-12 officials.”

Ya, you laughed. But that laughter might turn to tears in the fall. The Big Ten has decided the Pac-12’s officials aren’t that bad after all, raiding the conference for three of its crew chiefs: Chris Coyte, Francisco Villar and Steve Strimling. Plus, Michael Mothershed, a longtime referee, has retired.

The conference had seven crews last season. More than half will have new referees in the upcoming one.

There are two ways of looking at this. It allows the Pac-12 to make improvements, giving younger officials a chance to move up. Or it can be a catastrophe, as an inexperienced referee is more likely to let a major error slip by. Whatever your inclination, next year the person announcing some screwup that costs your favorite team will, more likely than not, be someone new.

• Playoff hockey is entertaining, sure. Nerve wracking too. Dangerous to fingernails and television sets alike.

A whole new area of the continent has been opened to it this past week and seems to be handling it well. We’re sure sales of antacids and adult beverages haven’t risen all that much.

Just wait until Friday night. The Kraken, thanks to last night’s 3-2 win at Colorado, can clinch the first-round series – and knock out the defending champs – in Climate Pledge Arena. If it’s close, the Northwest’s NHL anxiety meter may just explode. For the first time.

• My favorite tweet of the day? It was a joke from Ryan Divish, the Seattle Times’ baseball writer, and appeared seconds after Jarred Kelenic’s first at-bat in the third spot of the M’s lineup.

Kelenic, leading Seattle with a .343 average, struck out on three pitches.

Divish was succinct. “Move him back.”

Hey, we laughed.

WSU: This is why the S-R has a writer stationed in Pullman. Colton Clark followed spring practice religiously and took notes. His observations about the offense could fill a book. And almost do today. We promise you will know all you need when you’re done reading. … As can be expected (see the Colorado section above), there is transfer portal news. Colton tells us a former Utah State cornerback is headed to Washington State. … Colton also had to keep his eye on basketball news, as Dishon Jackson found a new home. With a strong Pullman connection. The center is headed to Charlotte, coached by Ron Sanchez, who was once Tony Bennett’s top recruiter. Now he’s recruited a player from Pullman. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation in football, the draft tonight should feature at least one Oregon player and, over the next few days, some from Oregon State as well. … The comings and goings in Eugene are hard to keep track of, though that’s not all that different from everywhere else. What is different is the Ducks haven’t played their spring game yet. … As the players leave, Colorado welcomes in new ones. … Utah’s best defender will be good in the NFL. … Could the 49ers go after UCLA’s former quarterback? … What other Bruins and Trojans might get drafted this week? … In basketball news, Washington picked up a transfer from Kentucky, which should help. … Oregon will play a tournament in Florida. … Colorado is waiting on an NBA decision. … Arizona made a big splash on the recruiting trail yesterday. … Finally, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes is out of the hospital.

Gonzaga: Hunter Sallis has found a new home. He’ll be at Wake Forest next season, where he’ll play for Steve Forbes, who once was an Idaho assistant. (Former WSU assistant Matt Woodley is also on the staff.) Jim Meehan has this story. It’s seems like a good spot for Sallis as the Demon Deacons stress defense and were looking for another point guard. … The baseball team squandered another lead and lost once more at Oregon.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, we missed this the other day, but Weber State picked up a transfer big man from Maryland. … A trio of former Montana State basketball players have found new homes. … The Bobcats added a kicker/punter.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a notebook that includes some tennis news and another local basketball player NLI signing. … Dave also has a roundup of Wednesday’s action.

Indians: Everett moved within a game of Eugene atop the Northwest League standings with a 9-4 win over host Spokane yesterday. Dave Nichols was soaking up the action – and the sun – at Avista and has this story.

Kraken: The 3-2 victory, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, was still in doubt as the clock ran out. … The Denver folks are blaming the officiating. We’re not well-versed enough in the nuances of that part of the game to have an opinion. We are, however, predisposed to ignore such malarkey. Unless we are spouting it.

Seahawks: There are big questions for the Hawks to answer over the next three days. And three approaches to consider with the No. 5 pick. … Pete Carroll has answered all the questions it seems. (We linked this story in the Times yesterday but is on the S-R site today.) … Here are all 10 of the Seahawks spots in the draft. … Interviewing other journalists is one way to go.

Mariners: We could have written about the big news yesterday, that Robbie Ray, two years removed from winning the A.L. Cy Young, will miss the season due to an arm injury. But it broke pretty early in the day and was overpowered by other events. Sort of like what happened to the M’s bullpen in Philadelphia last night. The Phillies rallied late to earn a 6-5 victory. … We feel a little bad about Ray, in that after his first start, which we watched from near home plate, we took him to task. Now we know he was badly injured. If he’s reading this, our bad. … If you love baseball and want to know more about how the changes are impacting the game, this mailbag in The Athletic is a great place to start.

Sounders: A whole bunch of new players were on the pitch last night against San Diego in a US Open Cup match. But it was a veteran, Freddy Montero, that made the difference in the 5-4 win.

• Congratulations to all the high school spring sports athletes out there. You made it through the winter portion of the schedule. You can shed the thermal undergarments and put on sunscreen. The spring part of the year has actually arrived. Until later …