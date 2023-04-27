Bryan White returns for a charity concert at the Davenport and may leave with a song for Spokane

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

With the exception of perhaps ESPN announcer Sean Farnham, there is probably no other out-of-towner who is a bigger fan of Spokane than Bryan White. The veteran country singer-songwriter has been beating the drum for Spokane for a decade.

“Spokane is literally like home away from home for me,” White said while calling from his Nashville home. “I’m not just saying that. There is no place like it. I don’t know if the people there know how lucky they are to live in such a beautiful city that has gorgeous waterfalls and an unbelievable river.”

White, 49, also knows of the work being done to help families at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In 2022, 399 infants born prematurely or with serious health issues were admitted to the Deaconess NICU.

“As a father, those families and babies are close to my heart,” White said. “They need help.”

White will return Saturday to host and perform at MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation’s 5th annual Heart Strings concert at the Davenport Grand. White has volunteered his time for each of the foundation’s events but this will mark the first time he’s performed at the charity concert since 2019.

“Sometimes it’s nice not to wear the singer cap since you’re so busy hosting and putting the show together,” White said. “But I’m really looking forward to being part of such a special event. I’m excited about being part of a bill with so many recording artists I respect. I love Thompson Square and I enjoyed Danielle Bradbury on ‘The Voice’ and Scotty Emerick, who I’m close friends with.”

White donates his time to a number of causes but Heart String events are at the top of his list.

“It’s true that I do help out at a lot of fundraisers but this one is very important to me,” White said. “I didn’t set out to connect like this with Spokane but 10 years ago I met some special people here. I met Carolyn Kadyk and she and I bonded over music. As the years rolled by we bonded over other things. I’ve been more than happy to help out with events with her to raise money for mental health, cancer research and now neo-natal.”

Last year’s foundation event raised more than $700,000. “We hope to raise even more money this year,” White said. “I hope people come out for this extraordinary event. There’s the gala, the dinner, the auction and the show. We put so much work into it but it’s all for a great cause.”

White, who has recorded a number of songs that have reached the top of Billboard’s Country charts, such as “Rebecca Lynn,” “Someone Else’s Star,” “Sittin’ On Go” and “So Much for Pretending,” plans to hang out in town after the event. “I hope to go fishing and hiking,” White said. “I love the outdoors and that’s probably why I’m so drawn to Spokane. I’ll hit your mall (River Park Square) downtown. I love that the city is so walkable.”

Every time White returns he and his family dine at Wooden City Spokane. “I love the vibe there and the pasta,” White said.

White, who is working on a new album, is thinking about writing a song about Spokane. “I’ve had enough experience there to do that,” White said. “I’m going to jot down some ideas and who knows maybe I’ll come up with a song about Spokane.”

Move over Sean Farnham if White writes and records an ode to the Lilac City. “Your town deserves its own song,” White said. “It’s a special place with special people.”