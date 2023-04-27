Letters for April 27, 2023

Garbage left by the homeless

Why do we the taxpayers have to foot the bill to have people go around the city and pick up all the garbage left by the homeless?

I would like to see the city hand out garbage bags and make them, the homeless, clean up after themselves. It is one thing to be homeless but another thing to accept all the filth around you. Please mayor, make them clean up after themselves so they can earn some of the free things given to them.

I do not mind that they get free food, lodging, cellphones, etc. But they do not need to trash our city streets.

Karen Kepl

Spokane

Shame on you

I was saddened by the article earlier this month covering Zach Zappone’s texts and emails regarding his redistricting map (“Judge to weigh new maps for City Council districts,” April 6). This prompted me to seek out the rest of the texts and emails that were released for the redistricting suit. Who have we elected into office? In his exchanges with his friends, Zappone proves himself to be a nasty, vindictive person, who is completely disrespectful of the lawyers who put him there.

I, for one, expect better of my elected representatives. Shame on you, Mr. Zappone.

Larry Grayhek

Spokane

Reaching the tipping point

Following months of sleepless nights, I feel like it is long overdue for Americans to join together to help our nation’s children. We’re in a crisis with all the violence.

Many social problems are the direct result of a collapsing family unit. Millions of our children don’t enjoy the benefits of a stable and safe home. Our beautiful children deserve a safe environment where they can grow up with innocence and free from worrying about being killed.

For the last three years, I listened to young mothers pour out their hearts about their many concerns, first about their children being prematurely sexualized and exposed to sexual smut without parental consent on TikTok and elsewhere.

Fentanyl, baby formula, safety, fairness, wearing masks, vaccines, paying rent and on and on.

A recent survey showed that Americans are pulling back from the values that once defined us as a nation: religion, patriotism and having children.

Luke 17:1-3.

God bless America.

Glenda Pittman

Spokane Valley

Gun violence

Do we really have to listen one more time as our “esteemed” (GOP) congressmen give us their thoughts and prayers or as another Second Amendment “expert” screams out a mantra they’ve been conditioned to repeat, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” or as the NRA warns their supporters if they allow any restrictions, “someone will take away all your guns!”

Perhaps it’s time we consider that thoughts and prayers don’t provide comfort or answers to grieving families and/or friends of the latest victims of gun violence; that guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns, who are not trained, licensed, of sound mind or non-racist behavior, do kill people; or that there are common-sense laws/restrictions that could easily be implemented other than taking away all our guns, which would reduce the incidence of what is tragically becoming a daily occurrence in our country.

But rather than working together and finding common ground, some politicians are actually enacting laws that make it easier to own and/or conceal any type of gun and ammunition. (Even as everyone was mourning the recent shooting victims at a school in Nashville, laws were being considered to lower the age requirement to obtain an enhanced or concealed carry permit or lawfully carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18 years of age!)

Maybe there just isn’t enough common sense to go around, in either our politicians or the general public.

Barbara Tuttle

Spokane