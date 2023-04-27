On the Air
April 27, 2023 Updated Thu., April 27, 2023 at 5:19 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Practice) ESPN2
12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-Game 200 (Qualifying) FS1
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Minnesota MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Pittsburgh at Washington MLB
4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, college
6:05 p.m.: Eastern Washington spring game … SWX
Football, NFL draft
4 p.m.: Second and third rounds ESPN
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf
9 p.m.: DP World: Korea Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
3:30 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders TBS
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Florida TNT
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota TBS
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle TNT
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
4:45 p.m.: Washington State at Utah 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 92.5-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, NFL draft
3 p.m.: Second and third rounds 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN
8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 (Qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-Game 200 FS1
Noon: AMA Supercross: Nashville NBC
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington MLB
12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
1 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets Fox 28
3 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or Philadelphia at Houston MLB
6:10 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Basketball, college, men’s
4 p.m.: Iverson Classic All-American Game CBSSN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
TBD: Phoenix at Denver TNT
Football, college
1 p.m.: Oregon spring game Pac-12
Football, NFL draft
9 a.m.: Fourth through seventh rounds ESPN
Football, USFL
9:30 a.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans USA
4 p.m.: Houston vs. Memphis Fox 28
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: DP World: Korea Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Mexico Open CBS
Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
3 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ABC
Mixed martial arts
4 p.m.: UFC: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace USA
6 a.m.: Seria A: Salernitana vs. Napoli CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford USA
10:30 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Nashville Fox 28
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
7 p.m.: Orlando vs. San Diego CBSSN
Tennis, college, men’s
6 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12
Tennis, college, women’s
3 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Utah 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto 92.5-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Idaho spring game 92.5-FM
Football, NFL draft
9 a.m.: Fourth through seventh rounds 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 (Qualifying) FS1
12:15 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Alabama NBC
Baseball, college
Noon: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
1 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Miami at New York ABC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh NBC
1 p.m.: Michigan vs. New Jersey Fox 28
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Mexico Open CBS
Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
3 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Fulham USA
8:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Liverpool USA
6 p.m.: MLS: Dallas vs. Minnesota FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
