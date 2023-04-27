Prep roundup: Gavin Wideman leads Mt. Spokane past LC; Ridgeline’s Quincy Coder hits walk-off in win over G-Prep

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 11, Lewis and Clark 1: Gavin Wideman went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Wildcats (15-4, 14-2) beat the visiting Tigers (6-12, 5-11).

University 9, Mead 1: Tyler Boden had four RBIs and the visiting Titans (15-4, 13-3) beat the Panthers (10-9, 9-7). Max Workman led Mead with two hits, including a double.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Central Valley 10: Anthony Karis had four hits and the Bullpups (10-9, 8-8) beat the visiting Bears (8-10, 8-8). Joe Pitts had a home run for CV.

Cheney 15, Ferris 5: Tyler Ashcroft had three hits and the Blackhawks (12-6, 10-6) beat the visiting Saxons (5-13, 4-12). Castle Keaton led Ferris with a home run.

Softball

Ridgeline 9, Gonzaga Prep 8: Quincy Coder hit a walk-off double and the Falcons (5-9, 5-9) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-13, 3-11).

University 5, Cheney 0: Haley Walker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (12-2, 12-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-8, 8-6).

Lewis and Clark 17, North Central 5: Lily Word had three strikeouts with two hits allowed and the visiting Tigers (3-11, 3-11) beat the Wolfpack (1-13, 1-13).

Mead 11, Central Valley 9: Sierra Wyatt had went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (12-5, 12-2) beat the Bears (8-8, 8-6). Sofia Morales had three hits to lead CV.

Ferris 1, Mt. Spokane 20: Willow Almquist had three hits, including two home runs, and the Wildcats (15-1) beat the visiting Saxons (5-10, 4-10).

Colton 15, Pullman 4: Kaydee Heitstuman had two hits and the Wildcats (10-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-11, 1-8) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer 1A

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Jalen Garcia, Zach Meahard and Noah Merrill scored one goal apiece and the visiting Eagles (8-7, 8-3) beat the Rams (3-9, 3-9).

Medical Lake 6, Newport 0: Mavrick Rasmussen scored three goals and the Cardinals (7-9, 7-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-9, 2-9). Kaden Rudy scored three goals for Medical Lake.

Track and field

GSL No. 3 at Ridgeline: Boys-Gonzaga Prep 92, Ferris 53; Mead 122, Ferris 23; Ridgeline 84.5, Ferris 60.5; Mead 117.5, Gonzaga Prep 27.5; Gonzaga Prep 73, Ridgeline 72; Mead 120, Ridgeline 25.

Girls-Ferris 86, Gonzaga Prep 64; Mead 123, Ferris 27; Ferris 98, Ridgeline 52; Mead 124, Gonzaga Prep 26; Gonzaga Prep 86, Ridgeline 61; Mead 127, Ridgeline 23.

GSL No. 3 at Central Valley: Boys-Mt Spokane 123, University 22; Lewis and Clark 74, University 71; Mt Spokane 103.5, Lewis and Clark 41.5.

Girls-Mt. Spokane 89, University 60; University 95.5, Lewis and Clark 54.5; Mt. Spokane 102, Lewis and Clark 48.