Spokane expected to hit 80 degrees Saturday for first time since October

From staff reports

Summer weather is approaching fast.

Temperatures in Spokane on Saturday and Sunday are expected to top 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The high on Monday will fall back into the 70s but is predicted to reach 80 again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The normal high in Spokane at this time of year is in the low 60s.

The high in Spokane on Wednesday was 71 degrees, the first time Spokane topped 70 degrees since Oct. 19.

Spokane hasn’t reached 80 since Oct. 4.

Miranda Cote, National Weather Service meteorologist, said a cold front expected Sunday evening and Monday morning will bring a chance of thunderstorms. The weather service also shows chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Spokane has received about 4.3 inches of precipitation this year, about 2 inches below normal. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Spokane as “abnormally dry,” the level before it is labeled as in a drought.

Cote noted that river levels are expected to rise with warming temperatures. The weather service’s Northwest River Forecast Center shows the St. Joe River in St. Maries potentially approaching flood levels late next week.