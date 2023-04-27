Spokane Farmers’ Market moves to Browne’s Addition as conservation district secures funding for permanent market

Farmers Markets

Airway Heights Summer Market First annual farmers market and craft fair coming to Airway Heights. The event will be held the second Saturday, April through September. Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. 12703 W. 14th Ave, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 326-7447.

Athol Farmers Market Fridays, 2-6 p.m., through Sept. 29. 30355 N. Third St., Athol. Athol City Park. (208) 777-5788. Friday, May 12-Sept. 29, 2 p.m. Website

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through October 7. 6181 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry. Saturday, April 29-Oct. 7, 8 a.m. Website

Chewelah Farmers Market Fridays, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through Oct. 13. The northwest corner of Chewelah City Park on Highway 195. (509) 680-2032. Friday, May 12-Oct. 13, 11 a.m. Website

El Mercadito Outdoor cultural market held on the last Saturday of every month. Gain access to fresh cultural food, activities and provide support for local vendors. Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. A.M. Cannon Park, 1603 N. Belt St. Free.

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market Fridays, 3-7 p.m., through Sept. 29. 2310 N. Monroe St. (509) 255-3072. Friday, June 2-Sept. 29, 3 p.m. Website

Fairwood Farmers Market Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m., through Oct. 10. 319 W. Hastings Road. Tuesday, May 16-Oct. 10, 3 p.m. Website

Hillyard Farmers Market Mondays, 3-7 p.m., through October. 2. 4001 N. Cook St., the Northeast Community Center. Monday, June 5-Oct. 2, 3 p.m. Website

Kendall Yards Night Market Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m., Through September. 1335 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 321-5888. Wednesday, May 10-Sept. 27, 5 p.m. Website

Kootenai Farmers Market Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., through October. At Highway 95 and West Prairie Avenue, Hayden. South of Prairie Shopping Center. (208) 620-9888. Saturday, May 6-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.

Kootenai Farmers Markets Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Through October. At Main St. and Riverstone, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 620-9888. Wednesday, May 3-Sept. 30, 4 p.m. Website

Liberty Lake Farmers Market Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Through Oct. 14. 1421 N. Meadowwood Lane, Liberty Lake. Saturday, May 20-Oct. 14. Website

Millwood Farmers Market Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m., Through Oct. 11. 9300 E. Frederick Ave., in Millwood Park. Wednesday, May 31-Oct. 11, 3 p.m. Website | Facebook

Moscow Farmers Market Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through October. Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. (208) 883-7132. Friday, May 5-Oct. 31, 8 a.m. Website

Northeast Washington Farmers Market Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through October. Between the Colville Library and the Stevens County courthouse, Colville. (253) 203-8920. Wednesday, May 3-Oct. 31, 9 a.m. Website

Pend Oreille Valley Farmers Market Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through October. Visit the Newport Farmers Market Facebook page for details. 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. (509) 590-6005. Thursday, June 1-Oct. 31,

Perry Street Thursday Market Thursdays, 3-7 p.m., through Oct. 26. 1000 S. Perry St. Thursday, May 4-Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Website

Pullman Farmers Market Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m., through Oct. 13. 150 E. Spring St., outside the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. (509) 334-3565. Thursday, June 1-Oct. 13. Website

Sandpoint Farmers Market Wednesdays, 3-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 14. Between Main Street and Third Avenue in Farmin Park. (208) 597-3355. Saturday, April 29-Oct. 14, 9 a.m. Website

Spokane Farmers’ Market Saturdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday markets begin June 14. Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street, Coeur d’Alene Park. (509) 995-0182. Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. Website

Tuesday Growers Market Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m., through Oct. 17. 1021 Harold St., Moscow, Idaho, at the Latah Country Fair and Event Center. (208) 883-2267. Tuesday, June 6-Oct. 17, 4 p.m. Website