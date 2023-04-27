This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Front cover of "You Canâ€™t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together" by Kat Timpf (Courtesy of Broadside/Harper Collins/TNS) (Broadside/Broadside/Harper Collins/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Simply Lies: A Psychological Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)

3. “Dark Angel,” John Sandford (Putnam)

4. “It Ends with Us: A Novel,” Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “Hang the Moon: A Novel,” Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

6. “Where Are the Children Now?” Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Things I Wish I Told My Mother: The Most Emotional Mother-Daughter Novel in Years,” Susan Patterson, Susan DiLallo and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. “City of Dreams: A Novel,” Don Winslow (Morrow)

10. “Romantic Comedy: A Novel” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

Nonfiction

1. “You Can’t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We’re All in This Together,” Kat Timpf (Broadside)

2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “Meals She Eats: Empowering Advice, Relatable Stories, and Over 25 Recipes to Take Control of Your PCOS,” Tom Sullivan and Rachael Sullivan (Alpha)

4. “Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes (A Cookbook),” Max Miller (Simon Element)

5. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

6. “Rachael’s Good Eats: Easy, Laid-Back, Nutrient-Rich Recipes,” Rachael Devaux (Griffin)

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. “So God Made a Mother: Tender, Proud, Strong, Faithful, Known, Beautiful, Worthy, and Unforgettable – Just Like You,” Leslie Means (Tyndale Momentum)

9. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy),” William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)