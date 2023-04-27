This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
April 27, 2023 Updated Thu., April 27, 2023 at 5:50 p.m.
Front cover of "You Canâ€™t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together" by Kat Timpf (Courtesy of Broadside/Harper Collins/TNS) (Broadside/Broadside/Harper Collins/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Simply Lies: A Psychological Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)
3. “Dark Angel,” John Sandford (Putnam)
4. “It Ends with Us: A Novel,” Colleen Hoover (Atria)
5. “Hang the Moon: A Novel,” Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
6. “Where Are the Children Now?” Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Things I Wish I Told My Mother: The Most Emotional Mother-Daughter Novel in Years,” Susan Patterson, Susan DiLallo and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “City of Dreams: A Novel,” Don Winslow (Morrow)
10. “Romantic Comedy: A Novel” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
Nonfiction
1. “You Can’t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We’re All in This Together,” Kat Timpf (Broadside)
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
3. “Meals She Eats: Empowering Advice, Relatable Stories, and Over 25 Recipes to Take Control of Your PCOS,” Tom Sullivan and Rachael Sullivan (Alpha)
4. “Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes (A Cookbook),” Max Miller (Simon Element)
5. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
6. “Rachael’s Good Eats: Easy, Laid-Back, Nutrient-Rich Recipes,” Rachael Devaux (Griffin)
7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
8. “So God Made a Mother: Tender, Proud, Strong, Faithful, Known, Beautiful, Worthy, and Unforgettable – Just Like You,” Leslie Means (Tyndale Momentum)
9. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy),” William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
