Washington bills on breaching studies, wildfire policy on Inslee’s desk, waiting for decision

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

A pair of bills to fund studies that could help advance efforts to breach four dams on the lower Snake River await Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

Inslee requested money to study how to replace the irrigation, freight transportation and electric power generation made possible by the dams. The ask is connected to the report released by Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray last year in which the two politicians said breaching the dams is the surest way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead runs.

However, they also said breaching will not be a viable alternative until the services provided by the dams are replaced.

The bills have a combined price tag of $7.5 million. That includes $2 million to study replacement of the 900 average megawatts of hydropower produced annually at the dams, $500,000 to look at keeping irrigation withdrawn from the Snake River near the Tri-Cities in Washington viable and $5 million to analyze alternatives for farmers to get their crops to downriver ports.

Republicans like Rep. Mary Dye, of Pomeroy, Sen. Mark Schoesler, of Ritzville, and Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, tried to derail the funding or steer it toward spawning habitat improvement projects but were unsuccessful.

A bill authored by Dye that would enable local and tribal fire departments to seek reimbursement from the Washington Department of Natural Resources for the cost of aviation incurred while trying to snuff fires soon after they start also is awaiting a decision by Inslee.

Dye previously told the Tribune the bill will help keep wildfires from spreading and potentially costing millions of dollars while also damaging private and public land and structures.

“This bill is very important in shoring up the frontline firefighting forces and defense against catastrophic wildfire. With the collaboration of the Department of Natural Resources, we found a path forward to provide the resources necessary to support some of our rural and volunteer fire districts,” Dye said in a news release.

The legislation was requested by Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. He said local departments sometimes contract with helicopter companies to help fight fires during what is known as initial attack. Doing so can keep the fires small. But the Department of Natural Resources typically doesn’t pay for aerial suppression until fires are bigger and garner statewide attention known as state mobilization. He previously told the Tribune that the bill will save money.

“If we can get on it hard and fast (with help from a helicopter) and maybe spend $10,000, it will keep us from going to a state mobilization level,” Hardin said. “And in our area, that could easily be a couple million dollars.”

Dye has spent seven years working on the bill. The Legislature ended its 2023 session Sunday. Inslee has 20 days from the end of the session to sign the bills.