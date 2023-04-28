100 years ago in Spokane: It was honor among bootleggers as liquor sellers tried to start their own union, though doubts over its intentions swirled

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The city’s illicit liquor sellers had a bold new plan: a bootlegger’s union.

They were trying to line up all of the “ethical” bootleggers in the region – and by “ethical,” they meant those who were willing to keep the price at fixed levels – and organize them into a kind of business consortium.

They were also willing to thwart the “unethical” bootleggers by tipping off police and driving them out of business.

This bootleggers organization was also trying to raise the quality of the product and drive out most of the homemade moonshiners and those who were producing bad, or just plain poisonous, liquor.

At least, this is what informers had told local police and Prohibition officers.

This was not the first time that an informal bootleggers’ union had been attempted. Years earlier, some residents reported that a house on the South Hill had been used as a sort of union meeting house. Police scattered that supposed “union” after neighbors complained.

From the phone beat: A mass meeting of Spokane women was being organized to address two issues that affected nearly all Spokane residents: a proposed hike in phone rates and a huge increase in the cost of sugar.

All “club women and other women’s organizations” were called on to attend the meeting at the Crescent department store’s auditorium.

The president of one women’s organization, the Good Government League, said these issues were important enough to merit “a special session of Congress, in my opinion.”