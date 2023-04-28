A Grip on Sports: Seahawks play contrarian role once again in first round of NFL’s draft

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If the Seahawks were wide receivers, they would be hard to guard. If they were cornerbacks, you would never know when or if they were blitzing. And if they were defensive tackles, they wouldn’t exist.

• Everyone from here to Blaine knew the Hawks needed to bolster their defensive front in the NFL draft. Heck, even the guy in charge of their draft, John Schneider, knew it. And ignored it.

Once again, Seattle didn’t just go against the grain, they hacked and sawed its way through the first round by taking a cornerback and a wide receiver, positions that already included some of the better players on the roster. Positions of need? That’s for the other fellows. (And possibly tonight.) The Hawks are all about the best player available.

Was that Devon Witherspoon, the Illinois corner Seattle took with the fifth pick? And Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Ohio State wide receiver that grabbed their attention enough for the 20th one, despite missing most of the season?

We would love to be able to say, unequivocally, yep. But we can’t. Not because we don’t trust Schneider and Pete Carroll – or not just that – but because we don’t trust the process. Or the prognostications.

Did you see poor Will Levis of Kentucky sitting in the green room last night? Sure, you did. You couldn’t miss it. Or his girlfriend Gia Duddy’s red dress. Well, that seat was filled by Aaron Rodgers in 2005 – though he was actually picked late in the first round. Rodger’s on-field abilities have been matched by very few in the league’s 10 decades but on draft night he was Cinderella waiting for a carriage.

The Hawks, on Schneider’s and Carroll’s watch, have hit on a few off-the-wall selections. They’ve missed on just as many – if not more. But they keep swinging. They took two big ones Thursday night.

If they miss? At least the positions seem pretty well-stocked anyway. The real issue becomes up front defensively. If they can’t fix it today and Saturday, and if Jalen Carter becomes a star in Philadelphia, the repercussions of Thursday’s decisions could bang around Lumen Field for years.

• The future is here. Now.

If you are a fan of most schools in the Power 5, you have a chance to watch the first round of the NFL draft with an eye on players you’ve cheered for in the past. For everyone else, you’re out of luck.

There were 31 picks Thursday night. (Miami forfeited its pick due to tampering.) All 31 players chosen were from Power 5 schools. None from the other conferences. None from the Mountain West. The American. The Sun Belt.

It’s not as if other conferences don’t unearth gems. That they don’t develop and polish them. It’s just it’s so hard to keep them under the new transfer rules. And last night’s draft won’t make it easier.

“Want to be in the first round? Leave Whatsamattu U. and join us here at Football Factory State.”

And it’s not just the Power 5. It’s mainly two conferences – the SEC and Big Ten each had nine picks, including splitting the top six – and a handful of schools. Outside of those two conferences, only Clemson had two first-round selections and they were in the bottom four.

• Besides the draft, what’s can’t-miss-TV this weekend? Nothing. You need to get outside and enjoy the first days of 80-degree temperatures. But if you have a phobia about such things, can we recommend a hockey game tonight? The Kraken will try to win its first playoff series – ever – and do it at home. Game six of the series with defending champion Colorado is on TNT at 7 p.m.

There is also baseball as the Mariners revisit the scene of last year’s incredible playoff win, Toronto, for a three-game series. It starts today at 4:07 p.m. on Root.

During the warm weekend, there is little in the way of a local connection, other than the baseball and a possible game seven from Colorado. If that happens, it will be Sunday. And it can’t be missed.

WSU: A Kansas reserve is headed to the Palouse. Joseph Yesufu, a guard who starred at Drake before becoming a valuable piece off the bench for the Jayhawks, signed a grant-in-aid agreement with Washington State yesterday. Colton Clark has much more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation in football, the Washington defense has plenty to prove this fall. … The amazing tear-down and rebuild that is Colorado football continued Thursday. … The top draft pick from the Pac-12? Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez, who began his career at Colorado. … Next up from the conference was tight end Dalton Kincaid of Utah. He started out at USD. See a trend here? … It continued. USC receiver Jordan Addison, a Pitt transfer, was the third selection for the Pac-12. … California picked up a transfer quarterback yesterday. … UCLA has a new look at running back and a new way to judge quarterbacks. … Arizona may not have anyone drafted, but certainly could in the near future.

EWU: There will be a bit different “game” tonight in Cheney. It won’t be a game, despite the Red-White Game moniker. It will be a defense vs. offense scrimmage. Dan Thompson shares other difference as well in this preview. … The football locker room is also different, having already undergone the first phase of a hands-on remodel. Dave Cook explains what’s been done, what is still ahead and, most importantly, how it has been accomplished. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana has some news from its women’s basketball team. … Northern Colorado has added an alum to its football radio broadcasts. … Weber State lost a couple football starters to the portal this week.

Idaho: Welcome to the new world. Days before the Vandals’ spring game, their starting middle linebacker entered the portal. Peter Harriman has this preview of tonight’s end-of-spring game and how UI is handling it.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Thursday’s action.

Indians: Dave was also out at Avista and has this story on Spokane’s 17-8 win over Everett.

Kraken: There is a rivalry beginning to develop between Denver and Seattle over a few sports.

Mariners: George Kirby got welcomed into a club that Felix Hernandez is president for life. The M’s couldn’t score and Kirby was saddled with the loss despite giving up just a run in an eight-inning, four-hit, 2-hour, 4-minute masterpiece. … J.P. Crawford’s revamped swing is starting to pay off.

Seahawks: Dave Boling has seen up close how Schneider and Carroll operate. That helps give him perspective. … The draft played out as most everyone figured, until the Hawks’ pick came. But they have done this enough that it should have been expected. … Their second choice kicked off a run of four consecutive wide receivers, the first time that’s ever happened in the first round. The Hawks think they picked the best one. … Who might they take tonight?

Sounders: Seattle was in the only US Open cup pod that contained four MLS teams. They will play at the L.A. Galaxy. Defending league champion LAFC’s pod had two non-MLS teams and one of the league’s worst. Nice scheduling.

Storm: The roster turnover means Seattle enters training camp with a clean slate.

• We must admit something. The Seahawks’ draft philosophy attracted us to the TV Thursday night. What would happen? Watched as they picked Witherspoon. Shrugged our shoulders, understood the reasoning and left the room. Came back just before they picked Smith-Njigba. Gave it a thumbs-up and left the room. We’ll probably be back tonight when it starts at 4 on the same channels. Until later …