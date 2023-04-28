Biden grants clemency to 31 drug offenders, rolls out rehabilitation plan

By Toluse Olorunnipa and John Wagner Washington Post

President Biden commuted the sentences of 31 nonviolent drug offenders Friday as the White House rolled out a broad initiative that aims to bolster the “redemption and rehabilitation” of people previously incarcerated through greater access to housing, jobs, food and other assistance.

The actions came during what Biden has proclaimed as Second Chance Month, an attempt to put a greater focus on helping those with criminal records rebuild their lives.

The 31 commutations were for people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes, who were currently serving time on home confinement, said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss policies that had not been made public.

“The president is committed to providing second chances for individuals who have demonstrated the rehabilitation and made contributions to their community,” the official said.

At a briefing for reporters, Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, described the series of measures as prudent steps to improve public safety while safeguarding taxpayer dollars by increasing the chances that people released from prison will have opportunities to live rehabilitated lives.

“As many as one in three Americans have a criminal history record, yet far too many of them face barriers to getting a job or home, obtaining health care or finding the capital to start a business,” Rice said. “By investing in crime prevention and a fairer criminal justice system, we can tackle the root causes of crime, improve individual and community outcomes and ease the burden on police.”

The effort includes more than 100 actions across 20 agencies, ranging from the Education Department to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the Bureau of Prisons.

Under the changes, people leaving prison could have more access to housing vouchers, Pell grants, food benefits and small-business loans, Rice said.

“We’re expanding access to health care by establishing a new opportunity for state Medicaid programs to cover services for incarcerated people 90 days before their release in support of their reentry,” she said. “We’re also expanding access to medications for opioid use disorder for people in federal custody, as well as state and local facilities.”

Biden has used his clemency powers previously.

In October, for example, he pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and urged the nation’s governors to consider doing the same at the state level.