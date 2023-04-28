Biden unlocks sales of higher-ethanol E15 gasoline after Corn Belt pressure
April 28, 2023 Updated Fri., April 28, 2023 at 5:24 p.m.
The Biden administration on Friday issued an emergency waiver to enable widespread sales of higher-ethanol E15 gasoline this summer, following a strategy used to help pare high pump prices last year.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.