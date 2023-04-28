Boise River conditions now ‘extremely dangerous.’ Public urged to avoid water

By Rachel Roberts Idaho Statesman

As temperatures rise and spring runoff increases, the Boise River has become an increasingly dangerous place to be.

With river flows around 6,000 cubic feet per second, the Boise Fire Department has posted a “Dangerous River Condition” notice, meaning conditions are “extremely dangerous” for people and pets. The posting, which will remain in effect until further notice, is in coordination with the Boise Department of Parks and Recreation, Boise Police Department, Ada County Parks and Waterways, and other stakeholders.

“Although we are not yet at flood stage (7,000 cfs), we want the public to be aware of the dangers associated with increased Boise River flows, as our greatest concern is for the safety of the public and our first responders,” said Paul Roberts, special operations division chief, in a news release.

Some of the dangerous river conditions include swift water that can carry people and pets away rapidly; cold water that can cause loss of motor control/muscle control; debris in the river; high water levels that create reduced clearance when going under bridges; and soft and unstable river banks, according to the news release.

Because flooding can make access to the river more dangerous, if not impossible, for first responders, Boise Fire recommends that you do not recreate in the river, as current conditions can be life-threatening. Keep pets leashed near the river as they may chase other animals/wildlife into the swift water and be swept away rapidly, officials say.

With river flows increasing, several stretches of the Greenbelt have already closed because of flooding.

Should someone get in trouble, officials advise not to go in the water after them but to call 911 immediately.