Death toll rises after Russia launches deadly aerial assault on Ukraine

Firefighters carry a body of a victim from the destroyed residential building following the Russian attack, on April 28, 2023, in Uman, Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe/TNS)

By Olesia Safronova Bloomberg News

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of aerial attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 18 people in two cities and destroying several buildings. Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, marking the first assault there in more than a month.

The strikes involved Tupolev Tu-95 bombers coming from Russia’s Caspian Sea region as well as drones, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Friday. Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed 21 of the 23 attacking cruise missiles, as well as two drones, he said on Telegram.

Just over a year into its invasion, Russia is locked in a web of complex ground battles in Ukraine’s east, and has also relied heavily on aerial fire-power to strike far-flung targets. But large-scale missile attacks have become less frequent in recent months after they largely failed to bring down Ukraine’s energy network over winter.

Both sides have been preparing for an expected counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces this spring.

Ukraine’s defense chief said Friday that final preparations are under way for the plans to try to dislodge Russian forces from parts of Ukraine’s southeast. Weapons and equipment have been partially delivered for the operation, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told reporters in Kyiv Friday. The training for armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles provided by partner countries is in the final stages, he said.

Despite flows of equipment, Ukraine’s allies have voiced doubts its military will be able to make a decisive breakthrough this year because Russia’s defenses have had time to dig in ahead of the looming assault.

By preliminary estimates, Ukraine’s air defense shot down 11 cruise missiles and two drones aimed at Kyiv, the city’s military administration chief, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram. While no deaths were reported in the capital, missile debris hit a power line in one of the districts, according to Popko.

Explosions were also heard in a number of regions across central and southern Ukraine early Friday, according to Ukrainian TV channel TSN.

A woman and a child were killed in Dnipro in central Ukraine, while at least 16 people were killed in Uman, a city further west with a pre-war population of about 90,000. Another 18 people were wounded there, with 11 taken to hospital. A missile struck a multi-story apartment block in Uman, where rescue efforts were ongoing.

The strikes come a day after Russia launched missiles at Mykolayiv in the south, also after a relatively long pause. That attack killed one and wounded more than 20 people, according to local Governor Vitaliy Kim.