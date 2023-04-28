Eastern Washington’s defense wins the night at annual Red-White spring game

Red Team safety Trevion Shadrick-Harris breaks up a pass to White Team wide receiver Amani Pressley during the EWU football 2023 Red-White Game, Friday, April 28, 2023, on Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. (COLIN MULVANY)

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Staked to a 26-point lead from the onset, Eastern Washington’s defense spent most of the first half of the Red-White Game on Friday letting that lead slip away.

But after halftime, the defense righted itself with some stops and turnovers, and it held on late for a 43-35 victory in the offense-versus-defense Red-White Game at Roos Field in Cheney.

“That pick today Ahmani (Williams) had, that was a great tone-setter for us,” said junior linebacker Trevor Thurman, who forced one of two fumbles and had six tackles. “From that point on, we just kept getting better and better.”

Williams’ interception – the only one thrown by Eastern’s three quarterbacks – came when sophomore Kekoa Visperas rolled right on what turned out to be his final play of the scrimmage. After that, the presumptive starting quarterback gave way to backups Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham, who took the remainder of the snaps.

In the scoring format put together by coaches, the defense earned five points for a turnover, two points for a fourth-down stop and two points for a safety. The offense scored points for touchdowns, 2-point conversions, field goals – though it missed its lone attempt – and extra points.

The game came down to the offense’s final drive, a 64-yard catch and run by senior Robert Mason III making it interesting. That play set up a first down at the defense’s 15-yard line, trailing by eight.

But the defense held, as Taylor threw incomplete into the end zone in the final seconds, earning the defense two points for its fourth-down stop.

“At the end of the day, I think it worked out,” head coach Aaron Best said. “… It was down to the last drive, which is what you want in any situation when you’re playing against yourself.”

Each quarterback led a scoring drive in the first half. Redshirt freshman Miles Williams opened the scoring by catching a 2-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone from Taylor, who found Williams earlier in the drive for a 31-yard gain down the right sideline.

On the next possession, Visperas connected with junior Nolan Ulm and senior Jakobie James for long gains before avoiding a fourth-down blitz and finding Justice Jackson wide open in the flat for a 5-yard touchdown.

Then, on the subsequent drive, Wortham worked the offense down the field and capped the drive with a 10-yard scramble into the end zone, cutting the defense’s lead to 26-20.

Visperas finished the day 9 of 17 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Taylor completed 7 of 16 passes for 124 yards and a score. Wortham was 11 of 15 for 112 yards and threw a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Austin York in the second half. He finished with a team-high 81 rushing yards on six carries.

“He’s a great athlete,” Visperas said of the junior Wortham, who transferred to Eastern in the offseason. “With his legs, he’s probably one of the best on our team. That’s clear.”

The offense gained 233 yards on the ground, including 38 on six carries by redshirt freshman Nick Adimora and 33 on six carries by senior Micah Smith, who also scored a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Tuna Altahir started and gained 22 yards on seven carries.

Ulm led all receivers with four catches and 61 yards after leading the team in receiving yards last spring game. James had 59 yards on three catches. Junior Efton Chism III suited up but only played as the team’s holder. Best indicated after the game Chism was healthy enough to have played receiver.

Missing more players than the offense, the Eagles’ defense recorded two sacks and five additional tackles for loss while breaking up three passes. Five defensive backs on the roster who have started games in previous years did not participate, and the team was thin enough on defensive end that some linebackers filled in at the position.

“I think they played with a ton of energy,” Best said. “They’re down some guys a little bit, but you have what you have. You do what you can do with the guys you have.”

Eastern is done with spring practices and will reconvene on the field for practices in August. EWU opens its season Sept. 2 against North Dakota State in Minneapolis.