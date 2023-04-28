Iron Man’s Robert Downey is among questionable casting choices that worked out

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Eyebrows were raised when Robert Downey Jr. was cast as affluent engineer superhero Tony Stark in Jon Farveau’s “Iron Man.”

Hollywood was well aware of Downey’s drug and legal problems. However, Downey surprised by not only being stable but heads were turned by a sensational performance.

His comedic timing and charm are huge reasons why 2008’s “Iron Man” is a classic.

Who knows what would have happened if he didn’t receive a second chance.

Downey is one of a number of curious casting choices who worked out well. Heath Ledger was an against-the-grain pick to play the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

There were a number of perceived issues, including that Ledger was deemed too young and was stereotyped as a matinee idol. The call was for a character actor.

However, the Aussie earned the role and turned in perhaps the greatest portrayal of the complex and evil Joker with apologies to the iconic Jack Nicholson and the quirky Joaquin Phoenix. The late Ledger is captivating as the dark and unhinged antagonist. Ledger is the most unpredictable Joker. His scenes with Batman, played brilliantly by Christian Bale, are worth revisiting.

There is another surprise courtesy of the Batman franchise. When Michael Keaton was selected to play Batman a generation ago, fans were taken aback. Keaton was deemed too short and slight to play the caped crusader. Could a comic-actor portray Bruce Wayne’s alter ego? Absolutely! Keaton isn’t on the level of the aforementioned Bale but he held his own with Nicholson’s Joker.

Another comedic actor who surprised in a dramatic role was Jim Carrey in “The Truman Show.” Sure, comic entertainers have crossed over to serious films. Robin Williams was exceptional in “Dead Poet’s Society” and Adam Sandler is solid in “Uncut Gems.” However, Carrey is even more out there than Williams. The “In Living Colour” alum is always on, whether appearing on a talk show or in real life.

“Jim would be over at our house when we were little and he was constantly trying to crack us up,” Shawn Wayans said. “He was great on the show (“In Living Colour,” which was created by Wayans’ brother Keenan Ivory Wayans) and he was even funnier when we were hanging out.”

Carrey is terrific in “The Truman Show.” However, it shouldn’t be surprising since Carrey throws every bit of himself into each character he plays.

A song and dance man as a tough vigilante? No way, right? Wrong. Well, Hugh Jackman proved that the naysayers were incorrect after portraying “Wolverine” in the wildly entertaining Marvel Comics film “X-Men.” Jackman is spot on as the gruff protagonist.

When Crispin Glover was cast as George McFly for “Back to the Future,” it was a surprise since the then little-known television actor beat out a number of well-established actors who had film credits. However, Glover offers considerable support as the nerdy, left-of-center father of Marty McFly, played to perfection by Michael J. Fox.

There were doubts when Keanu Reeves was cast as Neo in “The Matrix.” A number of Hollywood heavyweights, such as Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicolas Cage and Brad Pitt, passed on the Neo role. When Reeves was selected there were questions but the actor known as playing the chill dude, has proven throughout The Matrix and its sequels that he can deliver as the lead in a complex film.