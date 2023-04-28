Letters for April 28, 2023

Criminals get what’s coming

Recently the word “unprecedented” has been turning up in connection with the possibility of Donald Trump being held accountable for criminal activity. Of course that is unprecedented. It was also unprecedented to have a wannabe president pay hush money to avoid personal embarrassment and try to write it off as a campaign expense. It was unprecedented to have a sitting president attempt the overthrow of the government of the United States by encouraging a mob of his followers to prevent Congress from doing its job. It was unprecedented for a sitting president to be caught on tape trying to get the Georgia secretary of state to falsify election results.

What is not unprecedented is the claim that Mr. Trump’s legal problems are politically driven. That’s what gangsters have often claimed when they had no plausible defense for their conduct. If Mr. Trump is convicted then he should go to jail just like any other crook. There is nothing unprecedented about putting crooks in jail.

Michael O’Dea

Spokane

Council majority acted in its own interest

So let me get this straight … an appointed redistricting commission unanimously recommended a council district map that the public overwhelmingly supported. Then, instead, our radical council majority led by Betsy Wilkerson tossed that map out for one that is more politically beneficial to them. Then texts and emails come to light of Zach Zappone’s true partisan intent and condescending disdain for Spokane voters? And then the judge still ruled it was all above board and legal.

Either Judge Hazel is wholly unqualified or he’s in the radicals’ pocket. Either way, he should be ashamed and we should all be scared about the terrible precedence this process sets.

Kirk Neumann

Spokane

Support SB 5355

As constituents of Washington State, we are writing to ask for your promotion of support for the passing of SB 5355. This bill will mandate that school aged children will receive education about the identification and prevention of human trafficking at least once at some point between grades seven and 12. The primary goal of passing this bill would be to reduce the rates of trafficking in our state and protect our children from becoming trafficking victims.

Washington is among the states with the highest number of human trafficking cases. The average age of victims is 12-15 years old. The port of Seattle has put into place some measures to fight against human trafficking by giving all employees the knowledge and steps to identify victims and further methods of prevention. If we are educating the employees, why should we not be also educating those who are at the greatest risk for being trafficked?

This bill has been passed in the Senate and the House, but that does not mean that it will be passed into law. The next step for this bill is to get onto the governor’s desk. For all the reasons specified in this letter, we want to encourage people to contact the governor with a show of support for this bill.

Caitlyn Ollmann and Kristina Binder

Spokane

One extreme to another

“America will not be free until every man, woman and child has a gun.” So claimed a fellow in the bar the other night.

Actually, he has a point, extreme though it sounds. Maybe we should not be wasting time and energy trying to suppress guns. Instead, go to the opposite extreme. Suppose that gun ownership was mandatory and that not carrying a weapon in public was made a federal offence punishable by fine or jail. The phrase “riding shotgun” would once again become literally true. Leaving your home could be likened to stepping outside the “Green Zone” in Iraq where snipers and IED’s are to be expected. Not a pleasant prospect, but unfortunately that’s the way it is in America today. Going shopping or sending your child to school, there is a distinct possibility that tragedy will ensue.

Perhaps the above suggestion is not such a stretch. Your police forces are already pretty much militarized. The many SAV’s (Suburban Assault Vehicles) on your streets also have a military flavor. How about bringing back three years of mandatory National Service (a combination of the draft and Peace Corps)? Then you would indeed have the universal “militia” so beloved of Second Amendment proponents.

Where I grew up, you never saw a firearm from one Christmas to the next. So I’m not one to tell you what to do. But it does seem that the situation here is spiraling out of control, surely something has to give?

Ben da Silveira

Spokane

States of being

Let me get this straight … in the state of Washington you can kill an unborn child but not a convicted murderer.

In the state of Idaho, you cannot kill an unborn child and can execute a convicted murderer. I guess that sums it up!

Paul Carpenter

Colville

Hartly Kruger, icon of Spokane tourism

Hartly Kruger, who passed away this month at age 91, was instrumental in making Spokane’s professional tourism organization what it is today. In the early ’80s, the Spokane Convention and Visitors Bureau was nearly nonexistent. Years of mismanagement had taken a huge toll and a new board was put in place to resurrect the organization. The board, which had city, county, business leaders and hospitality management represented, went to work to save the tourism industry. One of the first steps was to initiate a nationwide search for an experienced and professional leader. Out of hundreds of applicants, a highly-qualified person stood out above the rest and not just because he was 6 feet, 6 inches tall.

Hartly Kruger, a Spokane-born and -raised kid, LC and UI grad (and outstanding basketball player), who had previously been the successful CEO of the Seattle CVB and had massive experience and expertise in the tourism business was hired in 1985. He went to work and created a professional organization that turned Spokane’s visitor and convention efforts around in no time. After many successful record breaking decades, Visit Spokane is still a vital part of Spokane’s economic engine, thanks to the efforts of Hartly Kruger.

Ed Clark

Spokane

Active Living Expo

The Active Living Expo on April 22 was outstanding. The staff did a great job, I have been to many similar events and your efforts easily surpassed all others. Thanks for this great community activity, I did not hear a single complaint!

Doyle Crook

Spokane

UFOs found

A government study recently determined that the state with the most UFO sightings was Idaho. Couple this evidence with the behavior of local and state politicians, school and library boards, and it becomes clear that these sightings were no accident! They have arrived!

Robert Cannata

Spokane