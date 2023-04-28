Man cleared after being accused of exposing himself in Country Homes area

From staff reports

A man who was accused of exposing himself in the Country Homes area did not commit a crime, deputies announced Friday.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two adults reported the man had been exposing himself near Linwood Park April 12. But on Friday, the office said he and the reporting parties had been interviewed again and no charges would be filed.

The sheriff’s office said the apparent misunderstanding happened because the situation “escalated” when the people confronted him.